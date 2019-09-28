Parking BOXX Named to The Globe and Mail's Inaugural Canada's Top Growing Companies List

SARNIA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parking BOXX, a parking systems manufacturer and software developer based in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce that it has been selected for the brand-new Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies published by The Globe and Mail. Parking BOXX has been ranked the 291st top growing company in Canada with a 3-year growth rate of 96%.

"As technological innovations rapidly change the landscape, Parking BOXX continues to offer innovative and competitive products to our customers, which has been a critical success factor in our continued growth," stated Aaron Asp, CEO of Parking BOXX. "Merging top quality products with best-in-class customer service creates a foundation for continued growth and success."

Parking BOXX offers a wide range of products to automate revenue collection in parking, including smart parking meters, gated parking systems, parking management systems, barrier gates and parking apps.

The Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program launched in 2019 and aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded independent business. Companies completed an in-depth application process to be selected for the top 400 rankings.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

