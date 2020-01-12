Parker University Announces Clint Gilchrist as New CFO

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parker University, the health and wellness college that is the 4th-fastest growing school in the state announced the hiring of Clint Gilchrist as its new CFO. Gilchrist, a CPA, was previously controller for Southern Methodist University. He will begin January 7.

"I'm honored to be at Parker University during this exciting time in our history. I'm grateful to be able to play a part in continuing Dr. Parker's legacy and enhancing the educational experience for our students under the visionary leadership of President Morgan and the Board." he said.

The timing of the appointment couldn't be at a more crucial juncture. Parker University enrollment is at an all-time high. This past November, half its campus was destroyed in a freak tornado that blew through the area. This unfortunate event is now being used as a catalyst to raise funds to build a new outpatient chiropractic clinic, modernize research facilities, and enhance the student experience.

"It's more important than ever that we have someone like Clint help us navigate these expansion years," said Parker President William E. Morgan. "His experience in strategic financial operations for higher universities will serve us well."

The year 2020 marks both the 100th birthday of Dr. Parker and the 125th anniversary of the discovery of chiropractic. The school hopes to celebrate by showcasing a modern, rebuilt facility.

With CFO Gilchrist at the helm, it seems highly likely they will be successful.

Parker University was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker, originally as Parker College of Chiropractic; in 2011, it changed the name as its curriculum expanded. Today it is the 4th fastest growing college in Texas, according to the Dallas Business Journal. Parker University has 1,500 students and 27 academic programs including its famed chiropractic program along with master's degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University's chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world.

