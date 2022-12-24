SMI 10'805 0.3%  SPI 13'817 0.3%  Dow 33'204 0.5%  DAX 13'941 0.2%  Euro 0.9911 0.4%  EStoxx50 3'817 -0.2%  Gold 1'798 0.4%  Bitcoin 15'677 0.0%  Dollar 0.9332 0.0%  Öl 84.0 2.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
KW 51: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
MSCI Emerging Markets-ETF - die besten Schwellenländer-ETF Fonds
Betaphase erreicht: Starbucks hievt NFT-Programm auf neues Level
Trotz Rezession und Nachfragerückgang: Experte sieht 2023 steigende Öl- und Erdgaspreise
NFT Marketplaces Schweiz Vergleich 2022: Die besten NFT Plattformen im Test
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
24.12.2022 01:24:00

Parker Ranch Supports Local Food and Entrepreneur Through Investment in Waimea Butcher Shop

WAIMEA, Hawaii, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waimea Butcher Shop and Parker Ranch, Inc. announced today that they have signed a term sheet to consummate a strategic alliance.  Under the terms of the partnership, Parker Ranch, Inc. will become an equity owner in the existing business of Waimea Butcher Shop and its strategic capital partner for future growth opportunities.  Additionally, Mills Stovall will continue to operate Waimea Butcher Shop's day-to-day business as the manager and majority owner.  The deal is expected to close in early 2023.

Parker Ranch logo (PRNewsfoto/Parker Ranch)

The alliance is closely aligned with Parker Ranch's strategic priorities of investing in Waimea, supporting the local agriculture ecosystem, and sustainability.  Mills Stovall shares these values with Parker Ranch.  Mills' vision is to run a sustainable, locally sourced business that only offers products from the Big Island.  The plan for the new partnership is to continue to offer beef from different ranch brands based on the principle of "open" architecture to help ranches develop their brands and obtain access to retail customers.  

One of the major consumer trends in recent years has been the keen interest in knowing the origins of our food, where food comes from, and producers' production methods.  There is also a strong "eat local" movement that supports buying local food instead of imported products.  Waimea Butcher Shop caters to the discerning customer who wants to know that the product they are buying and feeding to their families has integrity, authenticity, and a genuine story.

According to Mills Stovall, "We want to provide market access to ranches who meet our specifications for quality and consistency.  It is our goal to offer fresh beef 52 weeks a year, so we need steady supply from ranches who have demonstrated the capability to manage the resources responsibly and who continuously produce high quality product year-round.  Parker Ranch is an ideal partner to ensure year-round supply and who supports the open architecture strategy of offering beef from many different producers, ensuring harmony by balancing the ranching community's interests through open access."

Dutch Kuyper, President and CEO of Parker Ranch, Inc., added, "Mills meets our definition of an entrepreneur who is willing to take on the risks of starting a new business venture and who possesses the same values.  He is passionate about his business, which he started 7 years ago, and his customers who love his products and service.  He has assembled a strong team of competent professionals who know their business and are obsessed with sourcing high quality local products.  We are excited about the prospects of working with Mills and look forward to helping support his business.  We fully expect that products from several ranches will continue to be offered and we hope to help ensure year-round availability of local beef."

About Parker Ranch
Parker Ranch is one of the largest and oldest cattle ranches in the United States. Parker Ranch, Inc. is owned by Parker Ranch Foundation Trust whose beneficiaries are four non-profits: Queen's North Hawai`i Community Hospital, Hawai`i Preparatory Academy, Parker School and Hawai`i Community Foundation. To learn more, please visit www.parkerranch.com or www.prft.org.

About Waimea Butcher Shop
Waimea Butcher Shop is a whole animal specialty butcher shop and deli located in the Kamuela Business Center and founded in 2016 by Mills Stovall who has over 20 years of culinary experience.  Waimea Butcher Shop sources all its meat from local producers on the Big Island.  Waimea Butcher Shop has worked with hundreds of local businesses, including ranchers, farmers, restaurants, and chefs, to support the local economy and showcase quality local products.  To learn more, please visit www.waimeabutchershop.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parker-ranch-supports-local-food-and-entrepreneur-through-investment-in-waimea-butcher-shop-301709828.html

SOURCE Parker Ranch

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2022. Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.

Robert Halver: Schockjahr 2022 – ein Rückblick | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
23.12.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
23.12.22 Robert Halver: Schockjahr 2022 – ein Rückblick | BX Swiss TV
23.12.22 Marktüberblick: Autowerte unter Druck
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 DAX Ausblick: Zinsfantasien trüben Weihnachtsstimmung
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
23.12.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - An der Volumenspitze / SAP SE - Rückfall bestätigt?
23.12.22 Finanzchef kehrt Morphosys den Rücken
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'266.11 18.66 F7SSMU
Short 11'463.73 13.88 BOSSMU
Short 11'918.72 8.80 GWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'804.68 23.12.2022 17:31:57
Long 10'360.91 18.99 A7SSMU
Long 10'149.43 13.79 EHSSMU
Long 9'716.69 8.91 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie in Grün: Credit Suisse reicht Strafanzeige gegen "Inside Paradeplatz"-Betreiber ein
Zusammenbruch der Kryptobörse: Deutsche Hochstaplerin Anna Sorokin wirft Ex-FTX-Chef Betrug vor
Brand auf Baustelle in Zug - Partners Group wird zur Hauptaktionärin von Breitling - Aktie im Plus
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Credit Suisse (CS) am Freitagvormittag zu
Tesla-Aktie verliert: CEO Elon Musk will vorerst keine weiteren Tesla-Aktien veräussern
Vorm Weihnachtswochenende: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich höher
Personalchaos in Teslas Berliner Werk - Musk-Konzern kann Stellen nicht besetzen
Roche-Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus: US-Zulassung für Lunsumio erhalten
Ethereum Kurs Prognose: Diese ETH-Investoren sind bullisch wie noch nie!
mobilezone-Aktie höher: Zwei Zukäufe für 26 Millionen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.