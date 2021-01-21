|
21.01.2021 23:07:00
Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights:
Net Income:
$8.1 million, Q4 results also reflected a $1.9 million loan loss
Revenue:
$23.2 million for Q4 2020
Total Assets:
$2.08 billion, increased 23.5% over December 31, 2019
Total Loans:
$1.57 billion, increased 10.2% over December 31, 2019
Total Deposits:
$1.59 billion, increased 18.9% over December 31, 2019
Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
Highlights for fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020:
- Net income available to common shareholders was $8.1 million, or $0.69 per basic common share and $0.68 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $585,000, or 7.8%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $7.5 million, or $0.64 per basic common share and $0.63 per diluted common share for the same quarter in 2019. The increase is primarily driven by an increase in net interest income and higher non-interest income partially offset by a higher loan losses provision and non-interest expense.
- Net interest income increased 16.7% to $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $14.7 million for the same quarter of 2019.
- Net income available to common shareholders decreased $1.4 million or 4.8%, to $28.4 million or $2.40 per basic common share and $2.37 per diluted common share for the year to date period ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $29.8 million, or $2.52 per basic common share and $2.48 per diluted common share for the year to date period ended December 31, 2019.
- Net interest income increased 10.1% to $62.6 million for the year to date period ended December 31, 2020, compared to $56.9 million for the same period in 2019.
The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020 period:
Interest income increased $724,000 and $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and year to date December 31, 2020 periods, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2019, primarily due to higher average loan volume, partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates on average loans and on average deposits held in the Federal Reserve Bank. The Federal Reserve Board had reduced rates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also contributing to the increase in interest income for the fourth quarter and year to date December 31, 2020 were $594,000 and $1.4 million increase in interest and fees on loans from the SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans ("SBA PPP Loans").
Interest expense decreased $1.7 million and $762,000 for the fourth quarter and the year to date periods ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same periods in 2019, primarily due to lower interest rates partially offset by an increase in average volume on deposits and other borrowings.
The provision for loan losses increased $1.2 million to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. For the year to date period ended December 31, 2020, the provision for loan losses increased $4.9 million to $7.6 million, compared to year to date period ended December 31, 2019. The increase in the provision was primarily due to an increase in qualitative factors as economic uncertainty continues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic on our borrowers as of December 31, 2020.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, non-interest income increased $664,000, compared to the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to an increase in service fees from deposit accounts and a decrease on net losses on sale of other real estate owned ("OREO"). For the year to date period ended December 31, 2020, non-interest income increased $344,000, compared to the same period of 2019. The increase is primarily due to increase in service fees from deposit accounts, partially offset by a decrease in loan fees, and increased net losses on sale of OREO.
Non-interest expense increased $923,000 for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in compensation, professional fees, and FDIC insurance assessment fee. For the year to date period ended December 31, 2020, non-interest expense increased $2.3 million, compared to the same periods of 2019, primarily attributable to an increase in compensation, FDIC insurance assessment fees, data processing cost, and occupancy and equipment cost. The increases in non-interest expenses mainly reflect the growth of the business.
Income tax expense increased $403,000 and $226,000 for the fourth quarter and the year to date period ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same periods in 2019. The effective tax rates for fourth quarter and year to date December 31, 2020 were 25.7%, compared to 24.2 % and 24.4% for the same periods in 2019.
December 31, 2020 discussion of financial condition
- Total assets increased to $2.08 billion at December 31, 2020, from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $394.7 million, or 23.5%, primarily due to an increase in cash deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank, and an increase in loans, particularly a $91.2 million increase in SBA PPP loans.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $458.6 million at December 31, 2020, as compared to $191.6 million at December 31, 2019.
- The investment securities portfolio decreased to $21.1 million at December 31, 2020, from $27.8 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $6.7 million, or 24.0%, primarily due to pay downs of securities.
- Gross loans increased to $1.57 billion at December 31, 2020, from $1.42 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $145.1 million or 10.2%. Gross loans at December 31, 2020, included SBA PPP Loans and loans from our deferment and relief programs, which are intended to provide an appropriate level of financial relief for the individuals and businesses experiencing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Majority of our originally classified deferred COVID-19 loans were no longer in deferral status at December 31, 2020.
- Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020 increased to $8.7 million, representing 0.56% of total loans, an increase of $3.4 million, from $5.3 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019. OREO at December 31, 2020 was $139,000, a decrease of $4.6 million compared to $4.7 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the sales of OREO assets. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.43% and 0.60% of total assets at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $2.8 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.8 million from December 31, 2019.
- The allowance for loan losses was $29.7 million at December 31, 2020, as compared to $21.8 million at December 31, 2019. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.90% and 1.54% at December 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 340.2% at December 31, 2020, compared to 407.8%, at December 31, 2019.
- Total deposits were $1.59 billion at December 31, 2020, up from $1.34 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $253.2 million or 18.9% compared to December 31, 2019. Deposit growth was primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing demand and money market deposits.
- Total borrowings were $267.2 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $119.2 million, compared to December 31, 2019, primarily due to $90.0 million increase in advances from the Federal Reserve Bank for the SBA PPP Loans and the issuance on July 15, 2020 of $30.0 million subordinated notes due 2030 (the "Notes").
- Total equity increased to $202.6 million at December 31, 2020, up from $179.4 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $23.2 million, or 12.9%, primarily due to the retention of earnings.
CEO outlook and commentary
Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:
"Like most, I'm glad 2020 is over. The country faced unprecedented turmoil and suffering. COVID-19 devastated people's lives and the economy. The second wave of COVID-19 once again locked down many businesses that were barely holding on after the first lockdown. The political chaos added additional fear and uncertainty about the future of this Country. I for one am optimistic that the resiliency of the people of this Country will once again emerge. Businesses will find new ways to not only survive but succeed in this new world, but it won't be easy. 2021 will also be a major challenge for the economy and businesses. The rollout of the much awaited COVID-19 vaccines will help calm many fears and instill some much-needed confidence in the future.
Parke Bank continued to generate very strong earnings during these troubling times. Although slightly less than our 2019 record earnings of $29 million, we still generated $28.4 million in Net Income while increasing our loan loss provision by close to $5 million over 2019's loan loss provision. When eliminating our SBA PPP Loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, from our outstanding loan portfolio, our ALLL is over 2%. We will continue to be cautious in this uncertain economy, ensuring that our strong financial condition is maintained.
Excluding our participation in round 1 of the SBA PPP Loans program, which was close to $100 million, loan growth in 2020 was relatively flat. We anticipate loan growth to continue to be very slow until there are clear indicators that the economy has sustainable strength. At the present time we anticipate participating in round 2 of the SBA PPP Loan program, although it will be restricted to existing customers only. This is a very important program to help our customers survive this devastating economy. This is a commitment that we have made to our customers even though the interest rate on PPP loans is fixed by law at only 1%.
Like the rest of the country, Parke Bank is facing many challenges in 2021. We are structured to face these challenges head on and succeed. Our control of operating expenses while still providing premium service to our customers will continue to be the foundation of our success. Through turmoil, sometimes opportunities appear. Parke Bank's strong capital position and flexibility puts us in position to evaluate these opportunities and take the steps needed to maintain and work to grow our financial strength."
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to maintain a strong capital base, strong earning and strict cost controls; our ability to generate strong revenues with increased interest income and net interest income; our ability to ensure our Company and our loan loss provision is well positioned for the future as the COVID-19 pandemic continues; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to realize a high recovery rate on disposition of troubled assets; our ability to continue to pay a dividend in the future; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company, our earnings and shareholders' equity; and our ability to continue to grow our loan portfolio; the possibility of additional corrective actions or limitations on the operations of Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank being imposed by banking regulators, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Parke Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.
In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.
Financial Supplement:
Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Amounts in thousands)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
458,601
$
191,607
Investment securities
21,106
27,780
Loans held for sale
200
190
Loans, net of unearned income
1,565,807
1,420,749
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(29,698)
(21,811)
Net loans
1,536,109
1,398,938
Premises and equipment, net
6,698
6,946
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)
27,002
26,410
Other assets
26,191
29,289
Total assets
$
2,075,907
$
1,681,160
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
428,860
$
259,269
Interest-bearing deposits
1,163,583
1,079,950
FHLBNY borrowings
134,650
134,650
PPPLF advances from FRB
90,026
—
Subordinated debentures
42,542
13,403
Other liabilities
13,649
14,464
Total liabilities
1,873,310
1,501,736
Total shareholders' equity
200,925
177,605
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
1,672
1,819
Total equity
202,597
179,424
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,075,907
$
1,681,160
Table 2: Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)
For three months ended
For twelve months ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
21,348
$
20,095
$
82,336
$
75,172
Interest and dividends on investments
211
272
1,008
1,161
Interest on federal funds sold and deposits with banks
106
574
1,194
3,207
Total interest income
21,665
20,941
84,538
79,540
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
3,336
5,289
17,711
18,687
Interest on borrowings
1,214
981
4,182
3,968
Total interest expense
4,550
6,270
21,893
22,655
Net interest income
17,115
14,671
62,645
56,885
Provision for loan credit losses
1,850
650
7,646
2,700
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
15,265
14,021
54,999
54,185
Non-interest income
Gain on sale of SBA loans
—
—
—
116
Other loan fees
248
243
860
982
Bank owned life insurance income
149
151
592
601
Service fees on deposit accounts
919
524
2,521
1,921
Net loss on sale and valuation adjustment of OREO
(23)
(99)
(371)
(246)
Other
235
45
581
465
Total non-interest income
1,528
864
4,183
3,839
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
2,938
2,493
10,612
9,188
Professional services
836
451
1,987
1,946
Occupancy and equipment
502
436
2,031
1,793
Data processing
321
316
1,290
1,046
FDIC insurance and other assessments
224
(14)
805
56
OREO expense
13
113
271
415
Other operating expense
899
1,015
3,300
3,508
Total non-interest expense
5,733
4,810
20,296
17,952
Income before income tax expense
11,060
10,075
38,886
40,072
Income tax expense
2,840
2,437
10,011
9,785
Net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling interest
8,220
7,638
28,875
30,287
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(88)
(90)
(447)
(446)
Net income attributable to Company
8,132
7,548
28,428
29,841
Less: Preferred stock dividend
(7)
(8)
(29)
(24)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
8,125
$
7,540
$
28,399
$
29,817
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.69
$
0.64
$
2.40
$
2.52
Diluted
$
0.68
$
0.63
$
2.37
$
2.48
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
11,851,903
11,848,198
11,850,223
11,838,096
Diluted
11,997,542
12,016,387
11,989,608
12,011,082
Table 3: Operating Ratios
Three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Return on average assets
1.58
%
1.87
%
1.49
%
1.94
%
Return on average common equity
16.41
%
17.05
%
14.98
%
17.93
%
Interest rate spread
3.00
%
3.13
%
2.89
%
3.09
%
Net interest margin
3.36
%
3.69
%
3.31
%
3.75
%
Efficiency ratio
30.75
%
30.96
%
30.37
%
29.56
%
* Return on the average assets is calculated using net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling interest dividing average assets
Table 4: Asset Quality Data
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Amounts in thousands except ratio data)
Allowance for loan losses
$
29,698
$
21,811
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.90
%
1.54
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans
340.22
%
407.83
%
Non-accrual loans
$
8,729
$
5,348
OREO
$
139
$
4,727
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parke-bancorp-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-301212921.html
SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street setzte sich die Rekordjagd mit gedrosseltem Tempo fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung. Der DAX gab am Donnerstag Aufschläge ab. Die asiatischen Indizes notierten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich im Plus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}