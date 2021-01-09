SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
Park West Gallery Promotes Mandi Romine to Director, Shipboard Operations

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park West Gallery is pleased to announce that Mandi Romine has been recently promoted to Director, Shipboard Operations. In her new role, Romine will manage Park West's partnerships within the cruise line industry and oversee operations, compliance, and more.

"Park West is the world's largest dealer of art, and has been growing and expanding even with the challenges of 2020. In 2021, we are excited to grow the cruise segment of our business as our cruise line partners return to service," Romine said.

Romine joined Park West Gallery this year as Marketing & Production Manager for the company's new online telecast program which is a massive success. Previously, Romine worked 18 years in the cruise industry where she managed marketing & revenue operations for spa, gym, art auctions, port shopping, photo, & wedding programs. Prior to that, she worked 13 years in supply chain, logistics, and transportation.

Romine has taken over the role formerly held by Maria Marsh, who worked for Park West in various capacities for nearly 20 years. Marsh's last title was VP, Shipboard Operations.

Speaking about her new role, Romine said, "Park West has an ability to adapt and innovate to the ever changing needs of their clients, partners, and team members. This is what has made the company successful since Albert Scaglione founded Park West in 1969, and is what will continue to drive the business into future."

About Park West Gallery
Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery and its over 50-year history at http://www.parkwestgallery.com.

Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit https://www.parkwestgallery.com/online/.

Contact: Tom Burns
tburns@parkwestgallery.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/park-west-gallery-promotes-mandi-romine-to-director-shipboard-operations-301204693.html

SOURCE Park West Gallery

