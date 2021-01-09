SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
Park West Gallery Promotes Chad Parsons to Sr. Manager, Shipboard Operations

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park West Gallery is pleased to announce that Chad Parsons has been promoted to Sr. Manager, Shipboard Operations. In this new role, Parsons will oversee Park West's Fleet Management Team in addition to his role managing Park West's operations on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruise Lines.

In making the announcement, Park West's Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione noted that, "Despite the challenges of 2020, Park West's cruise line partnerships are strong and our cruise line partners will be coming back into service over the next several months. We are excited to be there for them every step of the way and rebuild the cruise segment of our business so we can continue to service the millions of people who attend our live art auctions."

Parsons joined Park West in 2014 as an Art Associate and was later promoted to Auctioneer. In 2016, he rose through the ranks to become a Fleet Manager and then a Senior Fleet Manager in 2018. Before coming to Park West, Parsons worked in retail management overseeing recruiting, training, and operations for stores across the United States.

Parsons commented, "Over the last 7 years under Albert Scaglione's direction, it has been amazing to witness first-hand how Park West so quickly adapts our business to fit the ever-changing world and our client's needs. A good example of this was with this year's pandemic when Mr. Scaglione reinvented our business by launching our online auction program to support our clients. I'm excited to continue my career with Park West and see how Mr. Scaglione continues to innovate the future of Park West."

About Park West Gallery
Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery and its over 50-year history at http://www.parkwestgallery.com.

Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit https://www.parkwestgallery.com/online/.

Contact: Tom Burns
tburns@parkwestgallery.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/park-west-gallery-promotes-chad-parsons-to-sr-manager-shipboard-operations-301204708.html

SOURCE Park West Gallery

