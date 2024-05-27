|
27.05.2024 08:57:52
Park Street A/S - Share buyback program 2024
On 28th February 2024, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back program, as described in Company Announcement dated 28-02-2024. The program is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the program, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 100 million. The program takes place during the period from 28 February 2024 – 30 June 2024.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during 15 May 2024 - 27 May 2024:
|Number of shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|29-Feb-2024
|0
|0
|07-Mar-2024
|19,928
|8.87
|13-Mar-2024
|240,552
|9.40
|21-Mar-2024
|10,000,000*
|9.36
|03-Apr-2024
|0
|0
|12-Apr-2024
|0
|0
|23-Apr-2024
|0
|0
|06-May-2024
|0
|0
|15-May-2024
|0
|0
|27-May-2024
|0
|0
|Accumulated, under the Program
|10,260,480
|9.36
(*) Unlisted Class B Shares
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anuj Kumar, CFO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk
Company Website: www.psnas.com
