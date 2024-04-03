Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nordicom A-S Aktie [Valor: 460554 / ISIN: DK0010158500]
Park Street A/S - Share buyback program 2024

Nordicom A-S
11.80 DKK 0.00%
Park Street A/S – Share buyback program 2024 Transactions during 20 March 2024 - 03 April 2024

On 28th February 2024, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back program, as described in Company Announcement dated 28-02-2024. The program is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the program, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 100 million. The program takes place during the period from 28 February 2024 – 30 June 2024.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during 20 March 2024 - 03 April 2024:

           Number of shares bought           Average transaction price
Accumulated, last announcement0 
29-Feb-202400
07-Mar-2024
 19,928 8.87
13-Mar-2024240,5529.40
21-Mar-2024 10,000,000*9.36
   
Accumulated, under the Program 10,260,4809.36

*Unlisted Class B Shares

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anuj Kumar, CFO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com


