|
03.04.2024 15:10:53
Park Street A/S - Share buyback program 2024
Park Street A/S – Share buyback program 2024 Transactions during 20 March 2024 - 03 April 2024
On 28th February 2024, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back program, as described in Company Announcement dated 28-02-2024. The program is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the program, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 100 million. The program takes place during the period from 28 February 2024 – 30 June 2024.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during 20 March 2024 - 03 April 2024:
|Number of shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|29-Feb-2024
|0
|0
|07-Mar-2024
|19,928
|8.87
|13-Mar-2024
|240,552
|9.40
|21-Mar-2024
|10,000,000*
|9.36
|Accumulated, under the Program
|10,260,480
|9.36
*Unlisted Class B Shares
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anuj Kumar, CFO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk
Company Website: www.psnas.com
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Nordicom A-S
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Nordicom A-S
3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅KLA-Tencor
✅TransDigm
✅LVMH
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI stabil -- DAX im Plus -- Wall Street etwas leichter erwartet -- Asiens Märkte schliessen schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch kaum bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich nach oben. Die Wall Street wird zur Wochenmitte etwas schwächer erwartet. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}