Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’418 0.6%  SPI 16’469 0.5%  Dow 41’504 1.0%  DAX 18’913 0.7%  Euro 0.9382 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’966 1.1%  Gold 2’528 1.0%  Bitcoin 51’169 3.0%  Dollar 0.8469 0.6%  Öl 79.8 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Trotz Freundschaft mit Elon Musk: Donald Trump als US-Präsident könnte auch für Tesla gefährlich werden
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Was war das Problem bei NVIDA? - China-Exporte boomen
Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen mittags zu
NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 steigt mittags
Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite im Aufwind
Suche...

Nordicom A-S Aktie [Valor: 460554 / ISIN: DK0010158500]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2024 19:15:00

Park Street A/S – Roll back of the share capital reduction

Nordicom A-S
10.90 DKK -0.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Park Street A/S
Inside Information
Park Street A/S – Roll back of the share capital reduction

With reference to the company announcement of 21 August 2024 regarding the issue in connection with Park Street A/S’ (the "Company") cancellation of 2,955,585 treasury class A shares, a part of which should have been attributed to the account of Park Street NordAc S.a.r.l. instead of the account of the Company as treasury shares in connection with the conversion of class B shares into class A shares, the Company hereby announces that the Danish Business Authority has today accepted to roll back the previously performed share capital reduction of class A shares and class B shares.

Accordingly, 2,955,585 class A shares will be re-issued, of which 2,137,939 class A shares will be allocated to Park Street NordAc S.a.r.l. An application for admission to trading and official listing of the newly re-issued 2,955,585 class A shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be submitted by the Company as soon as possible. Moreover,12,164,865 class B shares will be re-issued and allocated as treasury shares to the Company.

In accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the Company’s share capital hereby amounts to DKK 57,175,572, divided into DKK 12,827,637 class A shares of DKK 1.00 each or multiples thereof and DKK 44,347,935 class B shares of DKK 1.00 or multiples thereof.

For further information please contact Pradeep Pattem, CEO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nordicom A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordicom A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let’s talk: Börsenjahr 2024 – «Von der Euphorie zur Furcht – ein breites Spannungsfeld»

Ein besonderes Highlight auch auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Börsenjahr 2024 mit Thomas B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote  Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787  ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let's talk: 𝗕ö𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗵𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 «𝗩𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝘂𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝘇𝘂𝗿 𝗙𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝘁 – 𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗻𝗴𝘀𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗱» Börsentag Zürich – mit Robert Halver & Thomas B.

Inside Trading & Investment

13:13 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65% European) mit Lock-In auf Alstom SA, Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE
11:38 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Value Investoren – Überragende Qualitäten/Zurich Insurance – Dem Plan enteilt
09:30 Let"s talk: 𝗕ö𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗵𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 «𝗩𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝘂𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝘇𝘂𝗿 𝗙𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝘁 – 𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗻𝗴𝘀𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗱» Börsentag Zürich – mit Robert Halver & Thomas B.
09:19 Marktüberblick: Symrise und Covestro gesucht
08:39 NVIDIA-Drama bleibt aus
08:08 Japans Börsenkorrektur und die Rolle von Carry Trades
27.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’905.25 19.70 0RSSMU
Short 13’177.74 13.72 HSSM6U
Short 13’704.24 8.68 S2S3YU
SMI-Kurs: 12’417.72 29.08.2024 17:31:21
Long 11’880.00 19.56
Long 11’620.00 13.95
Long 11’122.23 8.90 SSSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht trotz Gewinn- und Umsatzssprung ab
Einige Veränderungen im Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Ken Fisher im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Krypto-Bullenmarkt: Experten legen sich auf Dauer fest
Schweizer Franken legt am Abend deutlich zu
Birkenstock-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Gewinnwachstum bei Birkenstock bleibt hinter den Erwartungen zurück
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln
XRP Transaktionsgebühr: Probleme für die Währung oder Preisexplosion?
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Nach NVIDIA-Zahlen: SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Zahlen auf den Verkaufszetteln

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit