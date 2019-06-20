20.06.2019 23:18:00

Park Lawn Company Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Company Limited (the "Company") (CSE: PRL) announced today that it is making a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is executing a normal course issuer bid at this time as its board of directors and management believe that the Company's value is not adequately reflected in its current price.

Under the normal course issuer bid, the Company will purchase up to 39,965 shares representing up to 10% of the public float of the currently issued and outstanding shares of the Company.  The normal course issuer bid is expected to commence on or about June 21, 2019 and will not extend beyond June 20, 2020.  The purchase and payment for the shares of the Company will be made in accordance with the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.  Any purchases will be made by the Company at the prevailing market prices of the shares at the time of purchase.  All shares purchased will be cancelled.  The actual number of shares purchased, timing of purchases and the price at which the shares are bought will depend upon future market conditions and potential alternative uses for the Company's cash resources.

The member the Company will be using is Clarus Securities Inc., 3640 – 130 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A9 (Telephone:  (416) 242-2777).

About Park Lawn
In addition to its continued involvement in the development of the 57 Linelle Street site, Park Lawn Company Limited holds 37,092 shares of Park Lawn Corporation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

SOURCE Park Lawn Company Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Gold – Bullen-Attacke
10:06
Weekly-Hits: Energieversorger & Airbus / Boeing
19.06.19
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
19.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
19.06.19
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
US-Währungshüter belassen Leitzins unverändert und signalisieren Wachsamkeit
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Bulle prognostiziert Verdopplung des Aktienwertes
Bond King-Gundlach setzt auf Gold
SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Dank der Schützenhilfe der US-Notenbank Fed nahm die Wall Street am Donnerstag weiter Kurs auf neue Rekordstände.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB