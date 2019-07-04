|
04.07.2019 23:13:00
Park Lawn Company Limited Announces Change to Member Conducting Normal Course Issuer Bid
TORONTO, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Company Limited (the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PRL) announced today that it has changed the member conducting the Normal Course Issuer Bid on its behalf.
The member the Company will be using is PI Financial Corp., #1900 – 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3N1 (Telephone: (888) 525-8811).
About Park Lawn
In addition to its continued involvement in the development of the 57 Linelle Street site, Park Lawn Company Limited holds 37,092 shares of Park Lawn Corporation.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Park Lawn Company Limited
