21.03.2023 01:26:00

Parents' Top Choice: Stamford American's ELV recognized as best International Preschool

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford American International School's Early Learning Village (ELV) was voted best international preschool by parents. A school for children ages 2 months to 6 years, infants and toddlers ages 2 to 18 months enjoy very special care in the ELV Infant Care Program.

Parents’ Top Choice: Stamford American’s ELV recognized as best International Preschool

Their unique curriculum is aligned with the USA Head Start Early Learning Outcomes Framework and the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program (PYP), with STEAMInn - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Innovation - integrated into the curriculum. Stamford American teachers use the Teaching Strategies GOLD ™Assessment System, an authentic, ongoing observation system for monitoring children's growth and development, to carefully monitor children's learning.

Stamford American's daily teaching and learning approach incorporates elements of Reggio Emilia in a campus built for safe, experiential learning. The campus is a treasure trove of state-of-the-art school facilities, including six outdoor playgrounds with plenty of room to run and play, an indoor swimming pool, an air-conditioned gymnasium, a well-stocked library, and light-filled classrooms with a free-flow large balcony adjacent to each classroom.

Another central tenet of Reggio is the '100 Languages of Children," which states that children have different ways of expressing their thoughts, and Stamford American strives to provide diverse opportunities for learning and expression (e.g., speaking, writing, drawing, painting, wire sculpture, clay modeling, music, dance, drama, etc.). We also do this through our world-class specialist programs, including Mandarin or Spanish, English as an Additional Language (EAL) support, and an innovative and unique English/Mandarin bilingual program.

Stamford American is also the only school in Singapore to offer the world-famous Suzuki Violin Program from age 3, with the option to move to cello from KG2. In addition, physical education is offered from 18 months of age through the introduction of the acclaimed SMART Steps and Perceptual Motor Program, and the school is proud to offer the opportunity to take individual or group music lessons from age 3 through its Instrumental Music Program (IMP).

Stamford American values collaboration and cooperation with parents - the school provides information in the form of weekly teacher blogs, a weekly newsletter, four quarterly reports, and two parent-teacher conferences.

As an inclusive and innovative school, the school welcomes students from diverse backgrounds. Each student at Stamford American is treated as a unique individual and receives guidance, counseling, and support to discover their own potential. The school strives to foster a lifelong love of learning and provide its students with the skills they need to navigate the ups and downs on their path to becoming outstanding global citizens.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-top-choice-stamford-americans-elv-recognized-as-best-international-preschool-301776748.html

SOURCE Stamford American International School

