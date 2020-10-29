PARENTS Magazine Names The Best Toys Of 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's list of Best Toys, recognizing the 45 top new playthings for every child in 2020. Selected by the editors following a months-long research process complete with kid-testing, the list of winners is available now on Parents.com/BestToys and in the December issue of PARENTS magazine, available November 6.

"In 2020, families found themselves sheltering at home with limited childcare, and so PARENTS set out to find them new toys to keep their kids engaged, entertained and playing independently—without screens! Our vetted list of nearly 50 toys promises to make the winter months of social distancing more fun for everyone," says Julia Edelstein, PARENTS magazine Editor-in-Chief. "And, we're thrilled to debut this list just in time for the holiday season to help make shopping for gifts a little easier."

PARENTS editors consulted with experts and had 60 families across the country test toys from a pool of more than 500 new products to determine the 45 winners. With options for kids of all ages, the toys on this year's list are screen-free, sustain interest, please parents and cost no more than $100.

The complete list of PARENTS' Best Toys of 2020 is presented below by category and on https://www.parents.com/fun/toys/kid-toys/best-toys-for-kids-of-2020/ Parents.com/BestToys.

TIMELESS TOYS

Baby Doll : Madame Alexander Sweet Smiles

Build-It Set : Playmobil RC Crane with Building Section

Car Tower : VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels Ultimate Corkscrew Tower

Companion Doll : Healthy Roots Dolls Zoe

Marble Run : Haba Pi Gauss Cannon Marble Run Set

Puzzle : Ravensburger King of the Dinosaurs

RC Vehicle : Spin Master Monster Jam Megalodon Storm

Rescue Vehicle : Lakeshore Learning Real-Action Fire Engine

Train Set : Thomas & Friends Talking Thomas & Percy Train Set

LOVABLE CHARACTERS

Baby Shark : WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Dancing DJ

Blue's Clues : Just Play Blue's Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush

DreamWorks Trolls World Tour : Just Play Color Poppin' Poppy

The Mandalorian : Mattel Star Wars The Child 8-in. Basic Plush

Sesame Street : GUND Bedtime Elmo With Light-Up Flashlight

FAN-FAVE PLAYSETS

Bluey : Bluey's Family Home Playset

Frozen 2 : LEGO Disney Anna and Elsa's Storybook Adventures

Marvel Avengers : Hasbro Marvel Bend and Flex Action Figures

Paw Patrol : Spin Master PAW Patrol Ultimate Police Cruiser

PJ Masks : Just Play PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ

BIG REVEALS

Fun Reveal : Skyrocket Blume Petal Pets

L.O.L. Set : MGA L.O.L. Surprise! Clubhouse Playset

Plush Surprise : ZURU Rainbocorns Sweet-Shake Surprise

Hidden-in-Slime Prize : Treasure X Sunken Gold Shark's Treasure

ART AND SCIENCE KITS

Cool Gadget : iPlay, iLearn Flynoculars

Craft Kit : Crayola Paper Flower Science Kit

Jewelry Kit : Just My Style All-in-One Jewelry Carry Case

Magna Tiles : Caterpillar Magna-Tiles by CreateOn

Science Kit : Thames & Kosmos Ooze Labs: Colorful Crystal Lab

IMAGINATIVE PLAY

"Baby" Play : Fisher-Price Little People 1-2-3 Babies Playdate

Baby Toy : Skip Hop Bandana Buddies Activity Toy LLama

Best Fix-It Toy : Tomy John Deere Build-a-Buddy Value Bundle

Dino Adventure : Schleich Large Dino Research Station

Fantasy Playset : Lakeshore Learning Under-the-Sea Mermaid Palace

Pretend Pet : Little Live Pets Lil' Dippers

FAMILY GAMES

Board Game : PlayMonster Trailz

Silly Game : Vango Toys #UpsideDownChallenge Game

Suspense Game : YULU Popcorn Poppin'

IDEAS TO GET ACTIVE

Activity Table : Lamaze 3-in-1 Airtivity Center

Ride-On : Kid Trax Silly Skaters Unicorn Inflatable Ride-On

Rocker to Rider : Mobo Wobo 2-in-1 Rocking Kids' Balance Bike

Starter Sports : VTech Count & Win Sports Center

Water Table : Step2 Ball Buddies Adventure Center

FUN FAUX FOOD

Full Kitchen : Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen

Just the Java : Skip Hop Zoo Bark-ista Set

Mini Set : LeapFrog Yum-2-3 Toaster

