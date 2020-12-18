SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0850 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’886 1.1%  Bitcoin 20’366 7.9%  Dollar 0.8843 0.0%  Öl 51.5 0.6% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
18.12.2020 01:39:00

Pardee Resources Company: Special Dividend

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardee Resources Company (OTC: PDER) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special year-end dividend of $4.00 per share payable on December 24, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 18, 2020. This special dividend will be in addition to the Company's regular quarterly dividends.  

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results.  These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations.  These factors include, but are not limited to, difficult economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties.  As a result, these forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pardee-resources-company-special-dividend-301195697.html

SOURCE Pardee Resources Company

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 236.60
3.36 %
The Swatch Grp 238.80
2.49 %
Lonza Grp 558.40
1.82 %
Geberit 535.40
1.79 %
CieFinRichemont 80.78
1.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 409.00
-0.15 %
Swiss Re 83.48
-0.17 %
Swisscom 470.50
-0.70 %
UBS Group 12.50
-1.03 %
Alcon 57.06
-1.07 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Nur ein Basiswert: neue BRCs auf SMI Titel
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
17.12.20
Weekly-Hits: Elektromobilität – Aufbruchsstimmung / Gesundheit – Innovatives Trio aus der Schweiz
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
Währungsmanipulator Schweiz? In den USA wohl bald auf schwarzer Liste
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank lässt Leitzins unangetastet
UBS-Aktie schliesst fester: Verkauf der Vermögensverwaltung in Österreich
BioNTech-Aktie leichter: BioNTech will Corona-Impfstoff auch nach China liefern
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Potential? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen auf neuen Allzeithöchstständen-- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Indizes verbuchen schlussendlich Gewinne
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag kräftig zu. Auch die Kurse an der Wall Street zogen an. Die Vorzeichen an den Börsen in Fernost waren ebenfalls grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit