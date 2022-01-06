SMI 12’790 -0.9%  SPI 16’300 -1.0%  Dow 36’236 -0.5%  DAX 16’052 -1.4%  Euro 1.0409 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’325 -1.5%  Gold 1’790 -1.1%  Bitcoin 39’774 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9218 0.0%  Öl 81.9 2.1% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
Pardee Resource Aktie [Valor: 290635 / ISIN: US6994371093]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.01.2022 00:29:00

Pardee Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

Pardee Resource
215.00 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardee Resources Company (OTC: PDER) (the "Company") announced today that Harry G. Symons, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer,  has decided to retire from the Company in May, 2022.  In addition, the Company announced that Steven J. Rolle has joined the Company as of January 4, 2022 as Senior Vice President of Finance.  Upon Mr. Symons retirement in May, Mr. Rolle will succeed Mr. Symons as Pardee's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"On behalf of the Company, I want to thank Harry for his tremendous dedication, integrity and leadership" said Carleton P. Erdman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout his 40 year career with the Company, Harry has maintained a steady focus on supporting Pardee's significant growth and built an outstanding track record of creating value for our shareholders. It has been a privilege to work alongside him each day.  We all wish Harry the very best in his retirement."  

Erdman added "I am pleased that Steve Rolle has joined the Company.  Steve's success and experience as a CFO, his financial and accounting expertise, and his leadership qualities will be a valuable addition to the Pardee team as we move forward."

Rolle brings with him almost 30 years of experience in accounting, treasury, financial management and reporting, corporate strategy, M&A, and portfolio optimization.  He most recently served as the CFO of 3SI Security Systems, Inc., a technology security firm based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events.   These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and current expectations, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations.  These factors include, but are not limited to: difficult economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties.  As a result, these forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pardee-announces-chief-financial-officer-succession-301455946.html

SOURCE Pardee Resources Company

﻿

Nachrichten zu Pardee Resource Co Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pardee Resource Co Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kann man Strukturierte Produkte mit Kryptowährungen vergleichen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erklärt Dominique Böhler warum Anleger in beiden Produktarten risikobewusst bzw risikoaffin sein sollten und welche Chancen in Strukturierten Produkten, aber auch Aktien und Kryptowährungen stecken.

Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Kryptowährungen oder Hebelprodukte | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06.01.22 Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Erflogreiche Gipfeltour / Europäischer Technologiesektor – Starke Jahresbilanz
06.01.22 General Motors punktet bei Walmart und Fedex
06.01.22 Marktüberblick: Anleihen nach Fed-Protokoll unter Druck
06.01.22 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Kryptowährungen oder Hebelprodukte | BX Swiss TV
05.01.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
04.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nikkei 225 Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Swiss Market® Index
23.12.21 Anleger schon in Fest-Stimmung?
20.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie schlussendlich kräftig im Plus: Relief gibt Update zu hängiger Klage gegen NeuroRx
Fed-Protokoll belastet: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letzlich uneinheitlich
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis kooperiert mit Alnylam bei Lebertherapien
Glassnode sieht Umverteilung bei Bitcoins - Bullishes Signal?
Alte Bitcoin-Wallets reaktiviert: Kehren die Bitcoin-Wale zurück?
Im Sog der Finanzmärkte: Bitcoin fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Wochen
Holcim-Aktie leichter: Holcim will Betonbeläge zum Aufladen von Elektrofahrzeugen entwickeln
Bossard-Aktie bricht eine Woche vor Umsatzpublikation ein
ObsEva-Aktie dreht deutlich ins Minus: ObsEva erzielt mit Linzagolix in Phase-III-Studie gesteckte Ziele
Bâloise-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Bâloise-Chef De Winter tritt wegen Krebsbehandlung kürzer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit