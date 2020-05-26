Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
26.05.2020 18:15:00

Parcel delays to continue as Canada Post delivers at record levels

OTTAWA, May 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians should anticipate parcel delays for the foreseeable future, even as Canada Post delivers at record levels. As Canadians continue to ramp up and diversify their online shopping, Canada Post is responding to unprecedented parcel volumes while maintaining important physical distancing measures in all our facilities. Processing record parcel volumes in plants that were never designed to keep people two metres apart takes more time.

Record parcel volumes and bulky items

Canada Post is delivering in record numbers and also handling a wider variety of items. With parcel deliveries growing at a record pace from April to May, Canada Post hit an all-time, one-day record on Tuesday, May 19 with 2.1 million parcels delivered to Canadians. That's roughly three times the norm for this time of year. It's not just the volumes that are causing challenges, the number of larger household items, like mini-fridges, patio furniture and barbecues coming through our network have also increased. These bulky items often require a two-person lift which creates additional safety challenges and delays.

Responding while maintaining safety

We are taking steps to respond, while maintaining physical-distancing. That includes processing and delivering on weekends and additional support from trained temporary employees. As well, some parcels may be transferred to other Canada Post locations for processing based on capacity. While this reduces delays, customers tracking their items may notice their parcel is taking a different route than normal.

We understand the importance of these items, especially at this time, and thank Canadians for their patience and understanding. Our employees are working hard to serve and we'll continue to keep customers updated on our progress. Please visit canadapost.ca and click on the banner at the top of the page.

Customer Service: 1-866-607-6301

SOURCE Canada Post

