SMI 10’361 -0.6%  SPI 12’861 -0.6%  Dow 29’325 0.6%  DAX 13’163 0.5%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’443 1.0%  Gold 1’877 0.8%  Dollar 0.9144 0.0%  Öl 43.3 3.1% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Erfolgreich Geld anlegen? Vergessen Sie Superkräfte - was es braucht, ist Disziplin! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.11.2020 19:39:00

Parasoft Dramatically Reduces Complexity for Embedded Software Test Automation

MONROVIA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced the 2020.2 release of Parasoft C/C++test, the unified C and C++ development testing solution for embedded applications. Continuing their contributions to the evolution of software test automation for the embedded industry, the new release supports modern development workflows, enabling CI/CD pipelines and DevOps to accelerate productivity. Parasoft remains steadfast in their commitment to helping customers deliver high-quality, safety-critical embedded software.  

Parasoft C/C++test 2020.2 Release Accelerates Productivity and Time-to-Market for Modern Development Workflows

To see the new features in action, register for the What's New in the Parasoft C/C++test 2020.2 Release webinar:

  • Wednesday, November 18, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. PT
  • Thursday, November 19, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. CET

New features in Parasoft C/C++test 2020.2:

  • Git integration with SCM reports new code violations in seconds or minutes instead of hours, drastically cutting the feedback loop to developers.
  • New code analysis result comparisons of SCM baselines saves developers significant time because they can focus on relevant violations and code changes rather than deciphering between new and pre-existing violations.
  • VS Code extension with Parasoft DTP, the dashboard reporting solution, provides import of static analysis results from sessions executed on remote servers within seconds or minutes.
  • Expanded compiler support accommodates and offers assurance to an ever-changing embedded test development ecosystem. See Technical Specifications for details.
  • New product installers in the form of archive files (.zip & tar.gz) automate the installation and management of updates within customer environments. 
  • In-file suppressions offer developers a transparent way to manage suppressions without introducing modifications to the source code files. 

"As leaders in the software test automation of embedded real-time, safety-critical, our team strives to fundamentally transform the way companies verify their software. Parasoft C/C++test continues to evolve in ways that influence our industry and we're thrilled to see our contributions making a positive impact with our customers," said Richard Sherrard, VP of Products at Parasoft.

About Parasoft
Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — cybersecure, safety-critical, agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

Parasoft

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parasoft-dramatically-reduces-complexity-for-embedded-software-test-automation-301170172.html

SOURCE Parasoft

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’595.00
5.62 %
LafargeHolcim 46.33
4.82 %
CS Group 10.75
4.57 %
Swiss Re 79.58
3.51 %
Swiss Life Hldg 379.70
3.35 %
CieFinRichemont 75.46
-2.03 %
Sika 230.00
-2.17 %
Alcon 59.10
-3.56 %
Part Grp Hldg 919.60
-3.57 %
Lonza Grp 576.20
-7.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:57
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:42
Vontobel: derimail - Multi BRC auf Uber & Lyft mit 50% Barriere / 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:18
SMI-Gewinne schon wieder verpufft
09.11.20
Welke rol speelt goud in 2020?
09.11.20
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

90%-iger Corona-Schutz: BioNTech veröffentlicht vielversprechende Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie haussiert
Biden-Sieg und Impfstoff-Hoffnung treiben Börsen an: Dow mit deutlichem Plus - US-Techtitel geben Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX zogen kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen verlassen Handel höher
Kurz vor Antrag für Corona-Impfstoff: BioNTech legt Zahlen vor - Aktie in Grün
Lonza wird Herstellungspartner für Impfstoffkandidat Adcovid von Altimmune - Aktie in Rot
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie schiesst hoch: Aurora Cannabis übertrifft umsatzseitig Expertenprognosen
US-Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Logitech, Credit Suisse & Swiss Life.: Zu diesen Schweizer Aktien raten Kepler Chevreux-Analysten
Beyond Meat-Aktie nach Zahlen im freien Fall - Zahlen deutlich schlechter als erwartet
Julius Bär-VRP möchte Rechtsfälle schnell abarbeiten - 79,7 Millionen Rückstellung für Fifa-Untersuchung - Anleger schieben Aktie an
Valora schreibt im dritten Quartal einen operativen Gewinn - Valora-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones zeigt sich am Dienstag fester, währen der NASDAQ Composite Verluste erleidet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag nach, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex von seiner freundlichen Seite zeigte. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit