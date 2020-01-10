10.01.2020 23:55:00

Paranoid Fan and College Football Playoff Team Up for 2020 CFP National Championship Game

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paranoid Fan and College Football Playoff are excited to announce its first interactive digital map in conjunction with the 2020 CFP National Championship. Paranoid Fan, a real-time mapping and in-seat delivery platform with deployments at over 160 venues across the country and around the world, will provide an interactive map for all fan and media events over national championship weekend leading up to and including the national championship game on Monday, January 13.

The map will be available through the official College Football Playoff app, as well as by the following URLs:

  • Mercedes-Benz Superdome (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/0)
  • Allstate Championship Tailgate Plaza (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/2)
  • AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/3)
  • Playoff Fan Central (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/4)
  • Eckrich Taste of the Championship presented by Thrillist (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/5)
  • Extra Yard 5K (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/1)
  • Media Day (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/6)

Attendees will be able to navigate the live experiences from the convenience of their phone, with a robust set of features including, detailed wayfinding, video and photos of sponsored activations, comprehensive concession menus and pricing, and real-time updates to parking lot statuses and entry gate wait times.

If you would like more information, please contact Paranoid Fan CEO Agustin Gonzalez at agustin@paranoidfan.com.

 

SOURCE Paranoid Fan

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.01.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
10.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10.01.20
Entspannung am Ölmarkt möglicherweise etwas voreilig
10.01.20
SMI kann erneut nicht Schritt halten
09.01.20
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
mehr
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
SNB erwartet für 2019 Gewinn von knapp 50 Milliarden Franken
Roche, Novartis & Co.: Böses Omen für den europäischen Pharmasektor?
Sika-Aktie fällt: Weiter auf Wachstumskurs und Rekordgewinn in Aussicht gestellt
Marc A. Thiessen: Das waren Donald Trumps grösste Errungenschaften in 2019
US-Indizes in Rekordstimmung -- SMI beendet Handel quasi unbewegt -- DAX mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Tesla stellt bei Börsenwert GM und Ford zusammen in den Schatten - Aktie fällt ins Minus
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Studien-Erfolg mit Ligelizumab bei Nesselsucht
Basilea-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Umsatz im 2019 gesteigert
Boeing-Aktie gibt ab: Mitarbeiter lästern über Firmenkultur und Regulierer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst schwächer -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Anleger am Schweizer Aktienmarkt gingen am Freitag in Deckung, während sich der deutsche Leitindex letztendlich ebenfalls zurückhaltend präsentierte. An den US-Börsen ging die Rekordjagd weiter. Die asiatischen Börsen beruhigten sich nach einer wechselhaften Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;