Paranoid Fan and College Football Playoff Team Up for 2020 CFP National Championship Game

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paranoid Fan and College Football Playoff are excited to announce its first interactive digital map in conjunction with the 2020 CFP National Championship. Paranoid Fan, a real-time mapping and in-seat delivery platform with deployments at over 160 venues across the country and around the world, will provide an interactive map for all fan and media events over national championship weekend leading up to and including the national championship game on Monday, January 13.

The map will be available through the official College Football Playoff app, as well as by the following URLs:

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/0)

Allstate Championship Tailgate Plaza (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/2)

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/3)

Playoff Fan Central (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/4)

Eckrich Taste of the Championship presented by Thrillist (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/5)

Extra Yard 5K (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/1)

(https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/1) Media Day (https://map.paranoidfan.com/cfp/venue/6)

Attendees will be able to navigate the live experiences from the convenience of their phone, with a robust set of features including, detailed wayfinding, video and photos of sponsored activations, comprehensive concession menus and pricing, and real-time updates to parking lot statuses and entry gate wait times.

If you would like more information, please contact Paranoid Fan CEO Agustin Gonzalez at agustin@paranoidfan.com.

