SMI 11’906 -0.6%  SPI 15’287 -0.6%  Dow 33’874 -0.2%  DAX 15’456 -1.2%  Euro 1.0951 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’076 -1.1%  Gold 1’779 0.0%  Bitcoin 30’660 2.9%  Dollar 0.9182 0.0%  Öl 75.4 0.9% 

23.06.2021 23:12:00

Paramit Corporation Announces Acquisition by The Tecan Group

MORGAN HILL, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramit Corporation announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) for a total purchase consideration of USD 1.0 billion (CHF 920 million). Based in Maennedorf, Switzerland, Tecan is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in life science research and clinical diagnostics.  The acquisition will enhance Paramit's capabilities and market leadership in life sciences and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), significantly accelerate Tecan's entry into medical devices and expand the combined platform's total addressable market to serve its customers around the world.  Since 2011, Paramit Corporation has been privately held by Altaris Capital Partners, LLC, a healthcare-dedicated investment firm based in New York, NY.  

Paramit Corporation Logo

The transaction will create a combined global platform with world-class design, development and manufacturing capabilities and scale to provide unparalleled support to customers in the fastest growing segments of healthcare.  In addition, Paramit will be able to enhance Tecan's service offering for its existing OEM customer base and leverage Tecan's strong commercial channels to further expand Paramit's reach in the European and Asian markets, including China, and beyond.

"It has been an incredible journey establishing Paramit as a global leader in the life sciences and medical device industries alongside Altaris.  We are incredibly proud of the organization we have built together and look forward to our future with Tecan," said Billoo Rataul, CEO of Paramit. "Combining Paramit's leading design and manufacturing expertise with Tecan's strengths is the next logical step for our growing business. Becoming part of the Tecan Group will take our industry-leading offering to new customers in expanding markets. It will enable us to further develop our expertise in life sciences and clinical diagnostics and address an extended range of scientific applications. Tecan's commitment to our strategic position in medical devices will also boost our growth in that sector. Our customers stand to gain from the combined supply chain depth and Tecan's broad expertise in design and manufacturing of solutions for highly regulated environments. We passionately share Tecan's customer-focused culture and its mission to contribute to the quality of life of humankind. We are therefore excited to begin this new chapter in the development of our organization."

Tecan CEO, Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, commented: "We are delighted to bring the Paramit team into the Tecan Group. The company's extensive OEM offering and its state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities will strengthen our market reach and enable us to more effectively meet customer needs, scaling innovation from research all the way to the clinic. In addition to extending our core markets of life science research and diagnostics, the acquisition will also open a whole new growth market in the field of medical devices. At Tecan, we share Paramit's strong customer-centric culture, expertise and track record in quality and regulatory affairs, which are key differentiators in the industry and essential for OEM success in regulated markets. Paramit's geographic presence is complementary to that of Tecan, benefitting both parties. Tecan will gain new highly efficient manufacturing capacity in Asia and a strong presence for its OEM business in North America. At the same time, Paramit will gain access to Tecan's existing sales channels in other parts of the world. These opportunities will help us to broaden our customer base and offering, while further strengthening our ability to serve the healthcare market."

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions.   Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor and Schiff Hardin LLP acted as legal counsel for Paramit.

About Paramit
Paramit is an FDA-registered manufacturer of medical devices and life science instruments.  With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Malaysia, Paramit offers OEMs a low risk approach to designing, assembling, and testing mechatronic intensive devices such as point-of-use medical equipment and benchtop laboratory instruments.  Paramit's vPoke® computer directed assembly process provides a zero-defect manufacturing environment in ISO 13485 certified facilities.

For more information, please visit www.paramit.com.

About Altaris
Altaris is an investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Altaris invests in companies that deliver value to the healthcare system and improve patient outcomes by providing innovative products and services. Since inception in 2003, Altaris has invested in more than 40 companies across its five main investment funds. Altaris has $5.6 billion of equity capital under active management and is headquartered in New York, NY.

For more information, please visit www.altariscap.com

About Tecan
Tecan is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2020, Tecan generated sales of CHF 731 million (USD 778 million; EUR 683 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For more information, please visit www.tecan.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramit-corporation-announces-acquisition-by-the-tecan-group-301318857.html

SOURCE Paramit Corporation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte bewegen sich weiterhin auf hohem Niveau und befinden sich im Spannungsfeld der Inflationsnachrichten. Bei den Einzeltiteln ist aktuell Microsoft im Fokus. Erfahren Sie mehr zur aktuellen Entwicklung im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:58 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15:23 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:30 Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV
09:37 Pharmariesen bremsen SMI
08:52 Marktüberblick: Techwerte im Rallymodus
22.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf Snap Inc, Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Avis de ne pas consommer du poisson fumé conditionné et vendu par l'entreprise Le Marché des Saveurs du Québec
Avis de ne pas consommer du bœuf haché vendus par l'entreprise Fouquet Morel inc.
CS-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Credit Suisse veröffentlicht historische Finanzdaten
Dow Jones geht mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich höher
Zur-Rose-Aktie dreht nach Bericht zu e-Rezepten deutlich ins Minus - CEO bemängelt zu langsame Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen
US-Handel endet auf grünem Terrain -- SMI schliesst niedriger -- DAX zum Handelsende leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Plug Power-Aktie stark gefragt: Plug Power macht mehr Umsatz
BioNTech-Aktie gewinnt: BioNTech will schnell auf neue Virus-Varianten reagieren können
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Swiss Re reduziert Beteiligung an Phoenix Group
Mike Novogratz: Neue Katalysatoren für den Bitcoin-Kurs zeichnen sich ab

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit