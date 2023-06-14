Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.06.2023 01:06:00

Paralyzed Veterans of America issues statement applauding today's passage of the "Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act"

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America released the following statement today from PVA National President Charles Brown in response to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's unanimous passage today of H.R. 3935, the "Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act."

(PRNewsfoto/Paralyzed Veterans of America)

"Improving access to air travel for passengers with disabilities is one of PVA's top priorities. Too many veterans with spinal cord injuries or diseases, like MS and ALS, have had their wheelchairs or other assistive devices damaged, lost, or destroyed. Other members, including me, have been seriously injured during the boarding and deplaning process. The House's legislation reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration includes several important provisions that will improve the air travel experience for people with disabilities. Some of these provisions include training requirements for assisting passengers with limited mobility and properly stowing assistive devices; improving the Department of Transportation's complaint process; and addressing the need for more access standards. The bill also requires continued study into safe and secure in-cabin wheelchair restraint systems; and for the Department of Transportation to perform a more in-depth analysis of mishandled wheelchairs as reported by airlines. Additionally, the legislation reauthorizes the Air Carrier Access Act Advisory Committee and includes a focus on the needs of passengers with disabilities in evacuations."

Brown continued, "We appreciate the bipartisan support for these efforts, and in particular, the efforts of House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Sam Graves and Ranking Member Rick Larsen, as well as Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Garret Graves and Ranking Member Steve Cohen. We also especially want to thank Representative Dina Titus for her tremendous support of our efforts."

To learn more about safe and accessible air travel, please visit PVA.org/AirTravel.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America
Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Contact: S. Oname Thompson
OnameT@PVA.org
(703) 864-5980 cell

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paralyzed-veterans-of-america-issues-statement-applauding-todays-passage-of-the-securing-growth-and-robust-leadership-in-american-aviation-act-301851404.html

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

