Paralympics Medalist Kadeena Cox to Keynote RootsTech London

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RootsTech London 2019, the world's largest family history convention, is pleased to announce Kadeena Cox, Paralympics double gold medalist, as the featured keynote speaker on Friday, 25 October 2019, at Excel London. Boasting 150+ classes, one-on-one coaching corners, and an exhibition hall filled with the latest in genealogy and technology, RootsTech London is the perfect place to discover and celebrate family stories. RootsTech London 2019 runs 24–26 October 2019. Find out more at RootsTech.org/London.

Kadeena Cox is an accomplished professional Paralympic athlete. She is perhaps best known for being the first British athlete in 32 years to take gold in two sports at the same Paralympic games. Cox has competed in a variety of sports since an early age. In 2014, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) but did not let that stop her from achieving excellence in her life. She went on to win two gold medals and a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Summer Paralympics. Cox has broken records, won world titles, and represented her country well in her notable accomplishments as a professional athlete.

"We are thrilled to have Kadeena at RootsTech. Her inspiring story of determination, perseverance, and drive for success will be a fitting message for the RootsTech audience," said Jen Allen, event director. "RootsTech is all about celebrating stories, and there aren't many stories more inspiring than Kadeena's. Winning two gold medals in the Paralympics in different sports and overcoming some of the challenges she's dealt with is simply incredible. We can't wait to hear from her on stage."

Cox will join previously announced keynote speakers and performers Donny Osmond, Dan Snow, Steve Rockwood, and Tre Amici, with Dr. Nick Barratt hosting as emcee.

Classes

RootsTech London 2019 will offer 150+ classes and activities for families and individuals with a variety of interests and skills. Select classes will be broadcast online. Learn more or register at RootsTech.org. Passes start at only £49.

About RootsTech

RootsTech, hosted by FamilySearch, is a global conference celebrating families across generations, where people of all ages are inspired to discover and share their memories and connections. This event, held annually in Salt Lake City, Utah, and now in London, England, in 2019, has become the largest of its kind worldwide, attracting tens of thousands of participants worldwide.

