Paragon Department Store invites shoppers to experience the charm of Bangkok through HYPEBKK "The Extra Mixed of Bangkok Hits"

BANGKOK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Department Store is holding HYPEBKK "The Extra Mixed of Bangkok Hits", a brand-new shopping experience guaranteed to create an mesmerize atmosphere expressed through art, fashion, and the distinct qualities found at five popular areas in Bangkok, mixed with international perspective. Visitors can browse through the first-ever HYPEBKK POP UP STORE, which replicates the feel of a classic mom-and-pop shop packed with nostalgic products from yesteryears. The twist is the extra hype added to showcase the unique aspects of popular locations in Bangkok through limited-edition products from major brands that will catch the attention of the old-timer and Youngblood fashionistas. This unique experience runs September 6-26, 2019, exclusively at Paragon Department Store.

The HYPEBKK "The Extra Mixed of Bangkok Hits" campaign will offer customers a unique shopping experience under the concept "Beyond Experience", injecting meaningful stories and experiences to the customer-vendor relationship while retaining the core identity of Paragon Department Store. The atmosphere will be transformed into a fashion wonderland filled with stories, variety, and charm from the various popular areas of Bangkok. Visitors will be able to bask in this unique atmosphere exclusively at Paragon Department Store. The coordinates 13.7468° N, 100.5351° E will be key to this campaign as we take something familiar and give it a different outlook through the lens of lifestyle and products Bangkokians take pride in and mixing in cosmopolitan sensibilities. We have integrated lifestyle into fashion, fashion into a way of living, put a new spin on something hit in local and build up the hype -- Bangkok style -- into Paragon Department Store's "The Extra Mixed of Bangkok Hits".

The event's main highlight is located in Main Hall 2 on the M Floor where visitors will get the chance to look through the first-ever HYPEBKK POP UP STORE, a mom-and-pop shop that drew inspiration from the charm and allure of shops in popular areas of Bangkok such as Yaowarat, Silom, Khaosan, Charoenkrung and Chatuchak. The store is packed with products that evoke a sense of nostalgia -- but mixed with a new interpretation and hype. These limited-edition creations are designed by more than 20 local and international brands including NASHA, RICH CAST OF CHARACTERS, SRETSIS, SODA, MAYA WONG, JUNO JANSSEN, FAH CHAK, who helped put together this spectacular collection and tell stories about the charms of Bangkok, which can only be experienced at this event. Some of the unique stories revolve around Bangkok's unique street food, namely PHAI THONG ICE CREAM, and the love affair between the city of Bangkok and Taiwanese artist Hsian Jung Chen. They underline the hits and amp the hype for Bangkok. These can be experienced throughout September.

