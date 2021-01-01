SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 26’258 2.1%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
01.01.2021 16:00:00

Paragon 28 Launches Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate System- 1st Dedicated System Allowing Surgeons to Repair the Plantar Plate Through Either a Dorsal or Plantar Approach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, Paragon 28 has obsessed over every aspect of foot and ankle surgery. Committed to creating tailored solutions to improve surgical outcomes, Paragon 28 has launched innovative products and instrumentation that help to streamline procedures, allow surgeons flexibility in technique and approach, and facilitate reproducible results benefiting both the surgeon and patient.

Paragon 28 Paratrooper Plantar Plate Repair System

The Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate Repair System was developed to allow surgeons to use a dorsal or plantar approach to the plantar plate repair procedure using a single, all-inclusive kit.

The Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate Repair System uses an all-suture anchor implant that can be fixed into bone or soft tissue. By using an all-suture implant, the surgeon can perform the plantar plate repair using a variety of fixation and approach techniques, while preserving surrounding bone and tissue. When the Paratrooper™ suture implant is inserted and tensioned, the implanted suture "sock" will contract and form into a low profile, flat anchor that will prevent the implant from pulling out of the site.

Surgeons face a variety of challenges and complications in plantar plate repair using the dorsal and plantar approach:

  • Exposure to the plantar plate from the dorsal approach
  • Difficulty implanting into bone or soft tissue
  • Step-heavy procedure with complicated instrumentation

The Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate Repair System was designed with these challenges in mind.

The system includes all instrumentation necessary to gain adequate exposure to the plantar plate from either the dorsal or plantar approach.  Paragon 28® designed the Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate implant and instruments to allow for simple insertion into tissue and bone through use of an innovative insertion tip, custom needle, and delivery method. Instrumentation is provided to directly address plantar plate deficiency and is included within one kit and is used to facilitate exposure, drilling, and implant placement within a small, limited vascularization environment.  The Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate Repair System was specifically designed to facilitate proper step execution and limit complications intraoperatively.  

About Paragon 28®

Working relentlessly to advance the science behind Foot and Ankle surgery, Paragon 28® is passionate about blending surgical philosophies from global thought leaders to develop biomechanically and clinically relevant solutions.  We are committed to surgeon-centric systems, specialty instruments, and next generation implants at today's prices.

For more information visit www.paragon28.com

Contact: Jim Edson, jedson@paragon28.com 

Paragon 28 Paratrooper Plantar Plate Repair System

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paragon-28-launches-paratrooper-plantar-plate-system-1st-dedicated-system-allowing-surgeons-to-repair-the-plantar-plate-through-either-a-dorsal-or-plantar-approach-301112138.html

SOURCE Paragon 28, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt erstmals über Marke von 29'000 Dollar
Goldpreis: Das sind die Analysten-Schätzungen für 2021
JPMorgan-Analysten sehen starkes Börsenjahr 2021 voraus
Swisscom-Präsident stellt Mehrheitsbeteiligung des Bundes infrage
SNB hat im dritten Quartal Devisen im Gegenwert von 11,0 Milliarden erworben
Vom Wall-Street-Liebling zum gefallenen Börsenstar: Das Auf und Ab von Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola
Kursplus von 26'800 Prozent: So profitiert die Relief Therapeutics-Aktie vom Corona-Medikament RLF-100
4. Quartal 2020: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Nach Airbnb- und DoorDash-IPOs: Goldman-CEO besorgt angesichts euphorischer Privatanleger
Jim Cramer: Diese Aktie dürfte nach der Pandemie ein Comeback starten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit