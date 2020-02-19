19.02.2020 04:48:00

Paragon 28® announces launch of Phantom® Hindfoot TTC/TC System to address TTC and TC arthrodesis

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, Paragon 28® has obsessed over every aspect of foot and ankle surgery. Committed to creating tailored solutions to improve surgical outcomes, Paragon 28® has launched innovative products and instrumentation that help streamline procedures, allow surgeons flexibility in technique and approach, and facilitate reproducible results benefitting both the surgeon and patient.

Phantom® TTC Nail Precision Guide

Today Paragon 28® adds to its robust and innovative ankle fusion portfolio with the launch of the Phantom® Hindfoot TTC/TC System to address tibiotalocalcaneal (TTC) and tibiocalcaneal (TC) arthrodesis.  The Phantom® Hindfoot TTC/TC System is the first of three hindfoot fusion nailing systems Paragon 28® plans to launch in 2020 which will revolutionize this space.  The Phantom® Hindfoot TTC/TC Nails are constructed from Type II Anodized Titanium Alloy and are available in three diameter (Ø10 mm, Ø11.5 mm, and Ø13 mm) and five length options (150 mm, 175 mm, 200 mm, 250 mm, 300 mm).  All distal diameters of the Nails are Ø13.3 mm through the joint spaces adding strength to the implant where it's needed most. The proximal end of the Nails are engineered with a flex coil design to allow for flexibility and stress sharing as the implant finds its way through the contouring of the tibial canal. 

All pegs are inserted from posterior to anterior and medial to lateral eliminating the need to take down the fibula. In order to increase distal fixation, the Nail accommodates two 7.2 mm calcaneal pegs that are inserted from posterior to anterior at a variable (0-18°) angle.

The system leverages PRECISION® Guide technology allowing for reproducibility when placing a Ø3.0 mm drill-pin from distal to proximal, through the center of the calcaneus and up to the tibia.  The system also includes the Ghost™ Outrigger which is designed with carbon fiber technology and fluoroscopic inlays which allow for visualization of peg trajectory prior to drilling. The Outrigger features a proximal extension guide arm for accurate peg placement in the 250 mm and 300 mm length Nails and a "Homerun" guide arm to place a Ø4.5 mm, Ø5.5 mm, or Ø7.0 mm Monster® Hindfoot screw outside of the Nail.  

As has been the case with previous hindfoot systems, the Phantom® Hindfoot TTC/TC System will include a comprehensive offering of procedural instrumentation to address joint preparation and restoration of anatomic alignment.

Paragon 28® is grateful for the significant contributions that Dr. Paul Fortin, MD, Dr. Michael Brage, MD, and Dr. Byron Hutchinson, DPM made in the design of this system.

About Paragon 28, Inc.
Paragon 28, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. From the onset, Paragon 28 has made it our goal to re-invent the space of foot and ankle surgery. We believe that through research and innovation we can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

Contact: Jim Edson, jedson@paragon28.com

 

Phantom® Hindfoot TTC Nail

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paragon-28-announces-launch-of-phantom-hindfoot-ttctc-system-to-address-ttc-and-tc-arthrodesis-301007220.html

SOURCE Paragon 28, Inc.

