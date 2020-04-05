05.04.2020 00:00:00

Paradise Greens Ranked #1 Again by Ranking Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paradise Greens, a synthetic lawn/putting green installation company, is ranked number one for a third straight year by AZ Media's Ranking Arizona. Current year rankings are determined by independent data collected the previous year from state residents.

In business since 2005, Paradise Greens has installed artificial lawns for a variety of applications including pet runs, putting greens, sports fields, bocce ball courts, lawns, play areas and more. Experienced in both residential and commercial installations, their turf is unique in several respects.

To begin with, Paradise Greens is committed to the American economy. They only use turf products manufactured in the US. They also utilize Cool Blade and Anti-Glare Technology on many of their exclusive products to truly replicate grass.

Cool Blade Technology allows artificial grass to remain cool in direct sunlight. Anti-Glare Technology creates a more realistic look to the grass by taking away the sheen or shimmer associated with lower quality turf products. UV protection ensures the product will never fade and thatch fibers are woven in so visitors will hardly know the difference.

Artificial grass also requires little to no maintenance. Add to that a 4-5 year return on investment and artificial lawns become an attractive alternative to traditional lawns. President & CEO, Charlie Ferer, credits product quality, customer satisfaction and experienced installers for Ranking Arizona's #1 position.

About Paradise Greens. Paradise Greens is a Scottsdale, Arizona based business providing quality residential and commercial synthetic turf installations since 2005. Customer satisfaction and reviews vouch for their level of quality and workmanship. Also a Certified Pro Installer for all Costco stores in Maricopa county and a Certified Pro Installer for over twenty Home Depot stores in the valley.

Paradise Greens services Scottsdale, Phoenix, Chandler Mesa Gilbert, Paradise Valley, Sun City, Surprise, Tempe, Goodyear, Glendale and Fountain Hills, and other locales. Past clients include Applewood Pet Resort, Marriott Camelback Inn, Hyatt Gainey Ranch, and the Andaz Hotel.

Visit Paradise Greens for more information or contact them for a free estimate.

 

SOURCE Paradise Greens

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen notierten im Freitagsgeschäft mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Freitag von Höhen und Tiefen gezeichnet. Der deutsche Börsenhandel konnte sich ebenfalls nicht so recht entscheiden. Auch die Indizes in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

