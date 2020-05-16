Paradigm Learning launches a virtual training offering for flagship business acumen training solution, Zodiak®: The Game of Business Finance and Strategy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paradigm Learning, a leader in business acumen training solutions for over 26 years has launched a virtual offering of their flagship business acumen training solution Zodiak®: The Game of Business Finance and Strategy. As advocates of interactive, experiential learning, Paradigm has created a virtual experience that preserves the discovery, team-building, and interactivity of the in-person classroom and translates it to a virtual platform, led by seasoned facilitators who are business acumen experts.

"As the turmoil and uncertainty in our current business environment challenges organizations to respond quickly, redirect resources and develop new strategies, managers are being asked to contribute in new ways to their company's financial health and rapidly changing initiatives," says Cathy Rezak, Chairman of Paradigm Learning. "This virtual offering of Zodiak now allows more accessibility to business acumen training which companies need more than ever."

Like the in-person offering of Zodiak that has brand recognition around the world, impacting more than 2 million learners, the virtual offering of Zodiak incorporates unique elements of discovery learning, teamwork, competition, and collaboration, putting learners in the driver's seat of running a business, making strategic decisions, analyzing outcomes, completing and interpreting the financials to understand the story behind the numbers.

"It won't be easy for employees to deal with the uncertainties and changes that are necessary, so keeping everyone engaged and positive is a key to success," says Rezak. "Managers who stay personally connected and engaged with the business while also working to keep others reassured and positive will be the most successful. Strong business acumen gives managers the language, the knowledge and the deep level of understanding necessary to provide clear information and guide others with confidence."

Paradigm Learning is now enrolling virtual Zodiak business acumen sessions. To get a demo of the solution, click here or contact Paradigm Learning at 727.471.3170.

About Paradigm Learning

Since 1994, Paradigm Learning has specialized in business acumen training to develop a business-savvy, mission-focused workforce. With an alumni population of over 2 million participants, their unique and innovative business acumen solutions have reached leaders and team members around the world and across every industry. Leveraging immersive in-person and virtual simulations, developed with gaming elements that drive participants to understand sophisticated business concepts, leadership skills, and financial terms in an exciting and unforgettable way. Paradigm Learning has worked with some of the biggest and best organizations in the world to foster an ownership mindset and decision-making prowess in their employees through experiential learning.

