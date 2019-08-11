Paradigm Executives Deliver Insight on their Human-centered, Outcomes-driven Approach at 74th Annual Workers' Compensation Education Conference

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced its participation at the 74th Annual Workers' Compensation Education Conference and 30th Annual Safety & Health Conference, on August 10 - 13, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

In addition to serving as Prime Sponsor of the event, key members of the Paradigm team will be on-hand at the company's booth (#917), to discuss the solutions available by each of its three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions and Specialty Networks. Paradigm experts are also participating in educational sessions to share their perspectives:

Catastrophic Claims in Temp Staffing- Managing The Toughest Claims Of All ,

Michael Choo, MD, Paradigm Chief Medical Officer and SVP; Stan Smith, Paradigm SVP; Patchez Pirtle, RN, CCM, Paradigm Director of Catastrophic Services, Tuesday, August 13, 11 a.m.

Riding the Telemedicine Train: Integrating Clinical Solution Tracks for Optimum Outcomes , Jean Brajuha, Paradigm Vice President of Field Case Management, Monday, August 12, 2019, 1 p.m.

About Paradigm

For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed financial and health expectations for our clients, as well as for individuals and their families.

Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from six best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, Restore Rehabilitation, ForeSight Medical and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.paradigmcorp.com/ .

