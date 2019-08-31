Para cyclist Carla Shibley named Canada's Closing Ceremony flag bearer for Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games

- Shibley and pilot Meghan Lemiski have won a gold, silver, and bronze so far

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Three-time medallist Carla Shibley of Calgary, alongside her pilot Meghan Lemiski of Edmonton, will represent her country as flag bearer at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games Closing Ceremony, the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced today.

Shibley and Lemiski have medalled in all three of their events at the Games, with one still remaining on Sunday morning. They opened with a gold medal in the women's tandem individual pursuit on the track and followed it up with a silver in the 1000m time trial. On the first day of road cycling yesterday, they made the podium in the mixed tandem time trial, winning a bronze medal behind two male bikes. They will be aiming to make it four-for-four podiums in their final event, the road race, which starts at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday.

"Congratulations to Carla on being selected as Closing Ceremony flag bearer, this is so well-deserved after a phenomenal Games!" said Stephanie Dixon, chef de mission of the Lima 2019 Canadian Parapan Am Team. "Carla and her pilot Meghan have laid down some incredible races here in Lima and I know they have put in so much hard work to get to this point. It has been so exciting to watch them compete at such a high level. I wish them all the best in their final race and then I can't wait to see Carla carry the flag for Canada!"

Shibley, a visually impaired athlete, is part of Cycling Canada's NextGen program. She also tried the sport of goalball before moving to Para cycling around five years ago. This is 28-year-old Shibley and 38-year-old Lemiski's first Parapan Am Games. They have been a team since last September, and their three medals have contributed to an impressive 10-medal haul from the nation's Para cycling team here in Lima so far.

"This is unexpected and an honour and I'm super excited to be able to share this experience with my pilot because I wouldn't be here without her," said Shibley. "This experience of having my first Games, I've had the best experience possible so far, I couldn't have asked for it to be better."

"It's a giant honour, totally unexpected, and the thought just gives me goosebumps," said Lemiski. "It's so awesome to be here, and the support has been absolutely incredible. I want to thank Cycling Canada for sending us and CPC for their support, and also Carla for introducing me to this amazing sport. It's just been such a fun, wonderful journey with her."

The Closing Ceremony takes place on Sunday September 1 at 7 p.m. local time in Lima / 8 p.m. ET. Shibley will carry the flag for Canada, supported by Lemiski. It will be live streamed via the CPC Facebook page, CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, as well as the Radio-Canada Sports app and radio-canada.ca/sports .

The Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games started August 23 and will wrap up on September 1. Canada competed in 13 sports at the Games and currently has 50 medals and counting with a few sports still in play.

