Par Pacific Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $262.631 million, or $5.16 per share. This compares with $7.486 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.1% to $2.012 billion from $2.143 billion last year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $262.631 Mln. vs. $7.486 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.16 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $2.012 Bln vs. $2.143 Bln last year.