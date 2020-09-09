+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
09.09.2020

Papa John's Founder Sets The Pace For Private Sector Support For Hurricane Laura Relief

LAKE CHARLES, La., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa John's founder, John Schnatter, traveled to Lake Charles, Louisiana today to tour the area and help community members with urgent needs in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Schnatter's visit was made at the invitation of Rev. Dr. Sam Tolbert, pastor of the Greater St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church and the president of the National Baptist Convention of America International, Inc.

Schnatter speaks with a Lake Charles Resident during his tour of the community that was impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Mr. Schnatter hurricane-ravaged neighborhoods and met with families and local leaders, including pastors, in a roundtable discussion hosted by Dr. Tolbert, where Mr. Schnatter learned of their experiences during the category-four storm and its aftermath as they begin to rebuild their lives.

"We witnessed a lot of destruction today, but we also saw a lot of hope," said Papa John Schnatter. "While there are a lot of challenges facing the world right now, we can't forget that our neighbors here in the Gulf Coast have been dealt a very tough hand and they need our help to recover."

Mr. Schnatter presented a check for $52,000 to Greater St Mary's Missionary Baptist Church for hurricane relief, which will help with the purchase of a forklift, a large tent to stage relief efforts, and a trailer to house an on-site relief coordinator. Recently, Mr. Schnatter pledged contributions of $1 million to support small business recovery and workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The federal and state governments have done a great job," Schnatter observed, "but there's a lot more to do. I'm glad to have the opportunity to step up for folks here, and I hope others from the private sector will do the same. I'll be following the progress here and will be giving more in the weeks to come, according to the priorities set by leaders here in Lake Charles," he concluded.

Dr. Tolbert praised Mr. Schnatter's generosity, noting their friendship: "Today, John Schnatter is proving what I've known about him for some time: he's a true leader with a servant's heart. I'm so glad John is here for the community we love--the community that, with the help of friends like Papa John setting the example, we'll bring back together."

Mr. Schnatter later met at Lake Charles City Hall to discuss plans for rebuilding the city with community leaders, including Mayor Nic Hunter (R), Louisiana State Senator Ronnie Johns (R), Louisiana State Representative Wilford Carter (D), and Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Tony Guillory.

Anyone who would like to join John Schnatter in contributing to the recovery of the Lake Charles community can do so at givebackwithpapa.com. All funds will be distributed by the John H. Schnatter Family Foundation, dedicated to supporting small business survival and community relief wherever and whenever crises strike.

Schnatter passes off a donation to Rev. Dr. Sam Tolbert inside Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Charles, LA

Schnatter meets with elected officials and community leaders at Lake Charles City Hall.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/papa-johns-founder-sets-the-pace-for-private-sector-support-for-hurricane-laura-relief-301126866.html

SOURCE John Schnatter

