SMI 11’752 -0.9%  SPI 14’900 -0.8%  Dow 33’295 -1.8%  DAX 13’948 0.3%  Euro 1.0216 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’797 0.8%  Gold 1’925 -1.1%  Bitcoin 40’157 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9202 0.2%  Öl 113.5 5.4% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Severstal Cherepovets Metal Factory Aktie [Valor: 2774762 / ISIN: US8181503025]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.03.2022 14:00:10

PAO Severstal: Severstal comments on the European Council Regulation (EU) 2022/336 as of 28 February 2022

Severstal Cherepovets Metal Factory
11.51 CHF -26.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PAO Severstal (SVST)
PAO Severstal: Severstal comments on the European Council Regulation (EU) 2022/336 as of 28 February 2022

02-March-2022 / 16:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Severstal comments on the European Council Regulation (EU) 2022/336 as of 28 February 2022

 

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) notifies that on 28 February 2022 the Council of the European Union designated certain persons to the list set out in Annex I to Regulation (EU) No 269/2014. These include Mr. Alexey Mordashov, Chairman of the Board of Directors and controlling shareholder of the Company.

 

The Company is closely monitoring the situation and assessing possible direct and indirect impact on its business and prospects. Severstal is one of the lowest cost producers in the world. The company's financial position remains strong and its debt level is low.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

***

P Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 million and EBITDA of $6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 146384
EQS News ID: 1292515

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1292515&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Severstal Cherepovets Metal Factory JSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-S Ser -Oct

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten