PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy Selected by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Distribute QINLOCK™ (ripretinib), for Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Patients

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy announces that it has been selected by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as a limited distribution partner for new drug QINLOCK™ (ripretinib). QINLOCK™ is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) who have received prior treatment with 3 or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib. Deciphera is focused on developing and commercializing innovative drugs that address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance.

"PANTHERx is thrilled to be chosen by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to deliver hope, this new oncology therapy with a novel mechanism of action, and our award winning white-glove services to patients living with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors," said Dr. Gordon Vanscoy, Chairman & CEO of PANTHERx. "As a partner, PANTHERx is proud to do our part in advancing oncology care and we are excited to offer more treatment options for people living with rare cancers."

QINLOCK™ (ripretinib) targets the broad spectrum of KIT and PDGFRα mutations known to drive GIST, including KIT mutations known to cause resistance to currently approved agents. Metastatic GIST is a disease characterized by many mutations, with over 90% of GIST patients harboring multiple mutations that drive progression of their disease. The complex heterogeneity of mutations within individual tumors and individual patients is a major cause of resistance to existing therapies.

While approved kinase inhibitors control certain initiating and drug resistance-causing mutations in KIT and PDGFRα, the kinases that drive disease progression in most GIST patients, these approved drugs fail to inhibit all known mutations. QINLOCK™ (ripretinib) was specifically designed to improve the treatment of GIST patients by inhibiting the full spectrum of known mutations in KIT and PDGFRα.

Learn more about the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors.

About PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy, the largest independent and fastest growing specialty pharmacy in the United States, transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions. Although the incidence is as common as diabetes, less than 7% of the 7,000 known rare and devastating disorders have an approved therapy. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community. PANTHERx was recently awarded Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) and earned the inaugural Accredited Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). PANTHERx is a three-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award including the 2020 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, licensed in all 50 states, and holds accreditations from URAC, NABP, ACHC, and CPPA.

For more information, visit www.pantherxrare.com

Contact: Allyson Ayoob, 855-726-8479 x 1142, aayoob@pantherxrare.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pantherx-rare-pharmacy-selected-by-deciphera-pharmaceuticals-to-distribute-qinlock-ripretinib-for-gastrointestinal-stromal-tumor-gist-patients-301060948.html

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy