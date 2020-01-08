08.01.2020 10:46:00

Panthera Group Founders Paul Hayward and Michael Doherty Announces its Policy in Europe to Broaden Opportunities for Long Term Investment

BANGKOK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Hayward and Micky Doherty, Co-founders of Panthera Group, one of Thailand and Asia's largest and most successful entertainment groups, reveal their policy to expand business into the European market, beginning with the real estate industry in London due to its strength and potential after Brexit.

Panthera Group Founders Paul Hayward and Michael Doherty Announces its Policy in Europe to Broaden Opportunities for Long Term Investment

Paul Hayward, Co-founder said, "Now that the doubts over Brexit and the elections are calming down. Panthera Group sees the UK, and London in particular, as a place to make long term investments."

Panthera Group is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a boutique hotel brand based in London with more than 20 outlets throughout the UK.

Micky Doherty explains, "The strength of the Thai Baht has seen a slowdown in inbound investment and tourism in our home market of Bangkok and Thailand. While others are battening down the hatches we see this as an opportunity to use our strength here to look at overseas investments. The weak Pound and Euro are something we can make work for Panthera Group."

"We are also talking to a small brewery in London," says Micky Doherty, "as we have craft beer business in Asia and we do believe in vertical integration."

The Panthera Group, founded by Paul Hayward and Micky Doherty more than 15 years ago, is a powerhouse in Thailand with interests in hotels, property, logistics, law firms, nightclubs, restaurants and bars. With more than 2000 employees in cities all over Thailand Panthera plans to bring its combined experience and expertise to the UK, with strategic partners already in place.

Micky Doherty is confident -- "Our friends in London and Paris have been showing us opportunities that we see as both strategically smart while adding real value to the Panthera Group balance sheet."

Paul Hayward is even more forward thinking -- "My goal with Micky for the last 15 years has always been to take Panthera Group public. We have this firmly in our sights now. Panthera Group is big enough and with a very handsome balance sheet. The listing will happen in the next three to four years. Expanding into London and Europe is a natural evolution for a group our size. We need to diversify so that we are not hit by the political and economic scenarios that come to all countries periodically."

Paul Hayward is excited about what the future holds -- "Bangkok and Thailand have been incredibly good to me and we are now ready to expand out of the country we call home. We will continue our expansion here in Thailand while embarking on a new chapter in the Panthera Group story in Europe."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panthera-group-founders-paul-hayward-and-michael-doherty-announces-its-policy-in-europe-to-broaden-opportunities-for-long-term-investment-300983429.html

SOURCE Panthera Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:17
Vontobel: Outlook 2020 - Themen für einen erfolgreichen Start ins neue Jahr
09:15
DAX: ausgedehnte Erholung
08:56
Iran greift US-Ziele im Irak an
07:15
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Die Käufer sind weiter in der Überzahl / Credit Suisse – Zielzone erreicht
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Schweizer Finanzminister Maurer sieht Libra als gescheitertes Projekt
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Sony überrascht mit Elektroauto und Toyota baut Stadt der Zukunft
US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter: Anscheinend weitere Anzeigen in der CS-Beschattungsaffäre um Iqbal Khan
UBS teilt europäische Vermögensverwaltung in drei Regionen auf - Aktie steigt deutlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Irans Raketenschlag belastet am Mittwoch den Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie den deutschen DAX. Die asiatischen Börsen geben im Mittwochshandel nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;