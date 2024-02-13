Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ion Beam Applications Aktie [Valor: 817653 / ISIN: BE0003766806]
13.02.2024 07:30:00

PanTera signs agreement with Bayer for the supply of actinium-225

Ion Beam Applications
Agreement demonstrates PanTera’s unique ability to support the radionuclide therapeutics industry in bringing new cancer treatments to patients

Mol, Belgium, February 13, 2023: PanTera, the Belgian joint venture created by IBA and SCK CEN to secure large-scale production of alpha-emitting radioisotopes, today announces the signing of a capacity reservation agreement with Bayer for the supply of actinium-225 (225Ac) starting in the second half of 2024.

This first agreement with a major drug developer reflects PanTera’s unique position to be a reliable, EU-based supplier of 225Ac from this year onward. In 2024, PanTera will continue to work on increasing access to 225Ac for clinical trial needs, as well as on the development of a large-scale, state-of-the-art production facility to address growing global demand.

Sven Van den Berghe, CEO of PanTera, commented, "PanTera’s emerging ability to start supplying 225Ac this year will allow research and clinical trials in this domain to advance. The combined expertise and technology from SCK CEN and IBA places PanTera in a unique position to become the go-to global supplier of 225Ac for clinical trials and commercial use. PanTera is committed to supporting the pharmaceutical industry by scaling up production to meet the significant global demand for targeted radiopharma-based therapeutics in the fight against cancer.”

***

About PanTera

PanTera, an IBA and SCK CEN joint-venture, aims to secure the large-scale production of actinium-225 (225Ac), one of the most promising alpha-emitting radioisotopes to fight cancers. By working towards this large-scale production, PanTera’s ultimate goal is to improve the accessibility of future innovative cancer therapy based on 225Ac and theranostics in general.

More information can be found at: www.pantera-life.com

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About SCK CEN

70 years of experience in nuclear research and technology

SCK CEN is one of the largest research institutions in Belgium. Every day, more than 900 employees dedicate themselves to developing peaceful applications of radioactivity. SCK CEN's research activities focus on three main areas: innovative nuclear systems, nuclear waste management and dismantling, and the resolute fight against cancer. World-renowned, SCK CEN shares its knowledge through countless publications and training courses, so that this pool of exceptional competence can be maintained.

More information can be found at: www.sckcen.be

CONTACTS

PanTera
Sven Van den Berghe– info@pantera-life.com  
+32 475 40 17 27

IBA :
Soumya Chandramouli (Chief Financial Officer) – investorrelations@iba-group.com
Olivier Lechien (Corporate Communication Director – communication@iba-group.com
+32 10 475 890

SCK CEN
Wendy De Groote – pers@sckcen.be
+32 471 78 37 35

