+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
13.12.2019 17:36:00

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment and Sets Annual Stockholder Meeting Date

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced that its Board of Directors, at its Dec. 11, 2019, meeting, approved a payment of the regular 4 cents per share quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 6, 2020, to stockholders of record on Feb. 20, 2020.

Further, the Board of Directors set the date of its annual meeting of stockholders for Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The meeting will be held at The Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive (N.E. 23rd & Lincoln Blvd.), Oklahoma City, Okla., at 9:00 a.m. local time. Stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 13, 2020, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company with a strategy to proactively pursue the acquisition of additional minerals in our core areas of focus. Panhandle owns 259,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. Approximately 70% of this mineral count is unleased and undeveloped. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panhandle-oil-and-gas-inc-announces-dividend-payment-and-sets-annual-stockholder-meeting-date-300974686.html

SOURCE PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:06
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
Gold rutscht nach Trump-Tweet ab
10:55
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Renault SA
09:01
Setzt der SMI seinen Höhenflug heute fort?
07:16
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Währungspaar zieht weiter hoch / Adecco – Neue Aufwärtswelle?
11.12.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:24
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien könnten bei einem Crash zum Dividendenschnäppchen werden
Analyst: Aktienkurs von Tesla könnte auf 500 US-Dollar klettern
SNB bestätigt Geldpolitik und weist Kritik an Negativzins zurück
SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Für diese Aktien prognostiziert ein Experte eine Rally - unabhängig vom Ausgang des Handelsstreits
Wall Street in Rekordlaune -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
US-Notenbank hält Zinsen stabil - Signal für lange Pause
Kartellamt verhängt 646 Millionen Euro Bussgelder gegen Stahlfirmen
Wahlsieg der Tories macht Hoffnung im Brexit-Streit
Mikron-Aktie gewinnt trotz Gewinnwarnung für 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Handelsstreit im Blick: Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte letztlich leicht im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex legte am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag in Feierlaune.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;