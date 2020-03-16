16.03.2020 23:00:00

Pangaea Logistics Solutions to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

NEWPORT, R.I., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that it will host a teleconference to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2019 financial results, including a question and answer session with management at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Pangaea will release its fourth quarter financial results after market hours on Monday, March 23, 2020 along with an accompanying presentation that will be available with our Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PRNewsfoto/Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.)

To access the teleconference, please dial 888-895-3561 (domestic) or 904-685-6494 (international) approximately ten minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID# 9578734.

A recording of the call will also be available for two weeks following the teleconference and will be accessible by calling 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and referencing ID# 9578734.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning.  Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts
Tiya Gulanikar
Prosek Partners
646-818-9288
tgulanikar@prosek.com 

Sean Silva
Prosek Partners
646-818-9122
ssilva@prosek.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pangaea-logistics-solutions-to-report-fourth-quarter-2019-results-301025136.html

SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

