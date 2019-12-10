+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
Panel of Chief Economists to Give 2020 Global Economic Outlook to The Economic Club of Las Vegas at December 11th Event

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas (ECLV), a nationally-renowned platform for economic discussion and debate, has announced it will host three leading national Chief Economists in Las Vegas on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at The Las Vegas Country Club, located at 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive. The "2020 Global Economic Outlook" panel will provide perspectives on real estate, domestic and international economics.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST and the cost is $50 per person. Cocktails and light hors d'oeuvres will be served. For more information and to register, visit www.econclublv.org/events.

The distinguished speakers' panel includes two members of the National Association of Business Economists (NABE) and all three are nationally recognized chief economists:

  • John Silvia, Ph.d., retired Chief Economist at Wells Fargo and member of NABE, is consistently ranked as one of our country's top economic forecasters, and has served as an advisor to the Federal Reserve Banks of Chicago, Philadelphia and Cleveland.

  • Beth Ann Bovino, Chief US Economist, Standard & Poor's, develops S&P's U.S. economic forecasts and authors the quarterly U.S. Economic Forecast, the biweekly Financial Notes and the Business Cycle Barometer. Beth Ann has written timely research reports on long-term economic trends and has created industry drivers for analyst research.
  • Dr. Thomas Kevin Swift, Chief Economist, American Chemical Council and member of NABE, is responsible for economic and other analyses dealing with the economic/business environment as well as policy issues and the benefits of chemistry.

"We hope that the Nevada business community joins us in welcoming three chief economists to Las Vegas. With a 2020 US Presidential election looming, the timing is ideal for a provocative discussion and look ahead," said Ken Heck, president of Heck Wealth Management and president of ECLV.

About the Economic Club of Las Vegas

The Economic Club of Las Vegas, a non-profit 501(c)(6), non-partisan organization, provides an independent forum for national and international economic discussion and intellectual debate. The Club brings national speakers to Las Vegas to share their perspectives and ideas about economic and/or political conditions in the United States and the world.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panel-of-chief-economists-to-give-2020-global-economic-outlook-to-the-economic-club-of-las-vegas-at-december-11th-event-300971762.html

SOURCE The Economic Club of Las Vegas

