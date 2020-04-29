+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
29.04.2020 09:39:00

Panduit(R) Product Strategy Manager Andy Booth Joins IEC Committee on Cable Cleats

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit is delighted to announce that Andy Booth has been elected as a US expert on the committee responsible for overseeing the IEC 61914 standard on cable cleats for electrical installations. This ensures that Panduit remains ahead of the game with regards to standards compliance and safety, and puts their new range of cable cleats in a market-leading position.

For the full multimedia release, click here: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/panduit_202004.shtml

 

 

 

 

"Having worked with the committee previously, I'm really looking forward to joining back up with some old colleagues to continue this important work," said Booth, a chartered engineer with over 20 years of experience in the industry and a senior member of IEEE.

Since its first publication in 2009, the maintenance committee for the IEC 61914 standard have worked towards a harmonized, easy-to-understand technical publication. Its aim is to provide cleat manufacturers with clear, unbiased guidance on the safe cable cleat design and testing. Having representation on the committee further enhances Panduit's leadership on the harmonization of standards and ability to ensure future product development meets standards requirements.

Cable cleats ensure cables remain contained in the event of a short circuit fault, minimizing disruption and damage to personnel and property. In the U.S., NEC 392.20(C) governs the safety of the cable installations in cable trays but does not currently provide adequate guidance on how to securely contain cables in the event of a short circuit.

The International IEC standard 61914 provides the testing methodology and process to ensure cable cleat reliability, including temperature rating, resistance to flame propagation, lateral and axial load testing, impact resistance, corrosion resistance, and resistance to electromechanical forces.

Assurance and insurance bundled together, cable cleats are an investment worth making to help prevent project rework and ensure safety. Panduit's IEC 61914-compliant solutions -- including stainless steel locking strap cleats, stainless steel buckle strap cleats, stainless steel trefoil cleats, and aluminum and polymer cleats -- are uniquely engineered for ease of installation in a range of applications and harsh environments.

Learn more about why cable cleats are vital for protecting major infrastructure projects here.

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, Ill., USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

Media Contact

Thomas Poh
Panduit Singapore Pte Ltd.
Thomas.Poh@panduit.com

Video - https://cdn5.prnasia.com/202004/Panduit/Cable_Cleats_for_Short_Circuit_Protection.mp4
Video - https://cdn5.prnasia.com/202004/Panduit/Panduit_Cable_Cleat_kAlculator.mp4
Video - https://cdn5.prnasia.com/202004/Panduit/Panduit_Web-Based_Cable_Cleat_kAlculator.mp4
Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200326/2761639-1

SOURCE Panduit

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.35
2.02 %
CS Group 8.83
1.63 %
Swiss Re 73.16
1.39 %
Swiss Life Hldg 358.60
1.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 318.00
1.02 %
Novartis 86.04
-0.82 %
SGS 2’236.00
-0.84 %
Sika 160.10
-0.90 %
Alcon 51.60
-1.41 %
Roche Hldg G 345.85
-1.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:11
SMI steuert auf 10.000er-Marke zu
06:14
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Index hinkt hinterher / ABB – Massive Hürde direkt voraus
28.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Zurich Insurance Group AG
28.04.20
Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft?
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:48
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Novartis mit Gewinnschub im ersten Quartal
Wirecard-Aktie unter 100 Euro wert: Kein Korrekturbedarf durch KPMG-Prüfung - Prüfer bemängeln Schwächen
Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
UBS-Aktie schiesst hoch: UBS steigert Gewinn trotz Coronakrise deutlich
Lufthansa-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Regierung soll sich anscheinend mit 9 Milliarden beteiligen
US-Handel endet mit Verlusten-- SMI und DAX beenden Tag mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Harley-Davidson-Aktie springt trotz Gewinneinbruch zweistellig hoch
Bitcoin wird für Krypto-Neulinge zunehmend interessanter
Ausblick AMS: Quartalsumsatz von 480 Millionen US-Dollar erwartet
Bucher bekommt Folgen der Pandemie im Quartal stark zu spüren - Aktie ex-Dividende schwach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI startet kaum verändert, DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Markt ist am Mittwoch von Zurückhaltung geprägr, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Aufschlägen präsentiert. Die Börsen in Fernost können zulegen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB