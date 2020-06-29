29.06.2020 05:26:00

Panduit Appoints Repelec (Aust) as Master Distributor for Australia

SYDNEY, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a leading global infrastructure solution provider, announced today that it has appointed Repelec (Aust) as its Master Distributor servicing the Australian Electrical Wholesale market. Repelec is an industry leader in representation and merchandising support, with an external team of over 25 professionals servicing wholesale branches in all locations nationally. This appointment is a strategic step for Panduit to meet the growing demand for electrical and network infrastructure products in Australia, whilst providing improved service levels to our wholesale customers across the country.

Trevor Bell, Founder & General Manager of Repelec, says that, "The Master Distributor partnership with Panduit further enhances our extensive portfolio of data & communications and cable accessory products. We are very pleased to offer our customers another leading international brand, adding to our service convenience as a one-stop supplier."

There are no changes for Panduit's existing customers in Australia, and the company will continue to work closely with current partners. This appointment simply provides another choice for wholesalers to access Panduit products, and to leverage purchasing efficiencies by consolidating orders with other Repelec products if they prefer.

As a Master Distributor, Repelec will be carrying significant stock of Panduit Electrical and Data (Network Infrastructure) products in its distribution centres in Sydney and Perth, and will also work with wholesalers to drive ongoing demand and merchandised stocking locations for Panduit's products.

"Both businesses are excited about this new venture, and we see great benefit in providing the market with improved service levels, which will in turn position Panduit as the brand of choice," stated Wayne Goodall, Regional Business Director, Panduit ANZ.

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, helps support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200629/2843399-1LOGO

SOURCE Panduit

