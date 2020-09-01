01.09.2020 21:31:00

"Pandemically Single" Hilarious New Comedy Webseries Featuring An All-Star Cast

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a pandemic, those looking for love must now navigate life and relationships around the world while trying to stay alive. From award winning producer Re'Shaun Frear and writer, Dee  LaSure comes "Pandemically Single" a scripted comedy series. The show will premiere Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3p.m. & 7p.m. PST, during Labor Day weekend on LaSure TV on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFXUEZR8_K2miNWSKGxUCCQ.

The series boasts an exciting cast including  Loretta Devine, Kym Whitley,  Angie Stone, CeCe Peniston, Denise Dowse, Wendell James, and more. Singles will follow mandatory social distancing guidelines while trying to connect with love interests over social media. Singles will work to balance old school dating ideals with dating in today's social media driven era. The series will bring some much-needed entertainment to viewers during one the most challenging times in America's history. 

About Re'Shaun Frear
He's an award-winning Film/TV producer with more than a decade of experience. His film credits include the critically acclaimed and NAACP nominated film "Dirty Laundry" starring Loretta Devine and Rockmond Dunbar. "Black Poker Stars" starring Katt Williams and Anthony Anderson, and "Pastor Brown," starring Salli Richardson and actor/director Rockmond Dunbar on Lifetime with more than 2.2 million viewers. 

About Dee LaSure
Dee LaSure is an award-winning playwright best known for her SOLD OUT stage plays "Color Blind", "It's Not About You", and "A Cross To Bear". With more than 20 years of experience as a writer, LaSure worked for Jupiter Entertainment on the hit show "Justice By Any Means". She was Associate Producer on the first season of "ATL Homicide" and has made appearances on various Jupiter crime reality shows including; Snapped, Fatal Attraction, and For My Man. She's the author of "Men On Women: Perspectives on Life, Love, and Relationships". 

For interviews or to learn more please contact  Reid at reid@iscopepr.com

Reid Johnson, Sr. Publicist
Infinite Scope PR
Email: reid@iscopepr.com
Phone: 310-560-1383

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandemically-single-hilarious-new-comedy-webseries-featuring-an-all-star-cast-301122371.html

SOURCE Dee LaSure

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 369.40
1.26 %
CieFinRichemont 60.50
1.24 %
Novartis 78.99
1.22 %
Givaudan 3’828.00
1.00 %
ABB 23.19
0.96 %
Geberit 520.40
-0.04 %
CS Group 9.91
-0.26 %
Sika 216.00
-0.28 %
Swisscom 496.70
-0.66 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:03
Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett - das Orakel von Omaha
15:59
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
08:20
SMI setzt negativen Trend fort
31.08.20
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit Kursfeuerwerk
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Boeing nimmt acht 787-Flugzeuge für Reparaturen aus dem Betrieb - Boeing-Aktie leichter
Wall Street im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot
Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Die US-Indizes präsentieren sich am Dienstag fester. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag weiter ins Plus. Der DAX ging nach Auf und Abs fester in den Feierabend. An den Börsen in Fernost fehlten richtungsweisende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB