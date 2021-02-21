|
21.02.2021 17:46:00
Pandemic Response Lab (PRL) Discovers First COVID-19 Variant from South Africa in New York State Citizen
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pandemic Response Lab (PRL) in New York, a first-in-class diagnostic life sciences company launched by Opentrons Labworks Inc., announced today that its scientists have discovered the first case of B1.351, the South African variant of COVID-19, in a New York State resident.
At least 10 other South African variant cases have been identified around the United States.
The New York City-based PRL, which has been conducting high volume testing in the state since September 2020, began genome sequencing to track COVID-19 variants three weeks ago. Upon discovering this new variant in a New York resident, PRL notified federal, state and local public health officials.
"The Pandemic Response Lab is not only quickly, efficiently and cost effectively testing for COVID-19, our ability to track variants of concern is a critical advantage in the fight against the virus. We are proud and honored to be a part of this fight and look forward to bringing our innovations to all fifty states," said Jonathan Brennan-Badal, CEO of Opentrons.
KEY FACTS
- Using Opentrons proprietary technologies, PRL produces highly accurate PCR test results and next-generation viral genome sequencing at low cost. PRL provides 99% of PCR results in 24 hours or less and costs 50% less than the national average for tests.
- PRL is expanding its sequencing capacity and is on track to meet public health sequencing needs.
- PRL was selected last September by New York City to lead its COVID-19 testing process. PRL also provides testing services for other clients, including hospital systems and large employers.
- Opentrons specializes in manufacturing innovative robotics automation solutions for health care. Its products are used in more than 2,000 labs in more than 40 countries.
Contact: Steve Posner, Steve@SevenLetter.com, 202-841-1926
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandemic-response-lab-prl-discovers-first-covid-19-variant-from-south-africa-in-new-york-state-citizen-301232121.html
SOURCE The Pandemic Response Lab
Inside (Anzeige)
Versicherungen gehören zum Vermögensaufbau dazu! Warum, dass erklärt Christian Jetzer, CEO von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH / easyinsured.ch bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Christian Jetzer warum neben Vermögensaufbau auch die Absicherung eine zentrale Rolle spielt.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen richtungslos -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt kann seine Gewinne nicht verteidigen. In Deutschland präsentierte sich der Freitagshandel mit Kursaufschlägen. Die US-Indizes folgen einer positiven Tendenz. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenende gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}