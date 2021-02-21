Pandemic Response Lab (PRL) Discovers First COVID-19 Variant from South Africa in New York State Citizen

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pandemic Response Lab (PRL) in New York, a first-in-class diagnostic life sciences company launched by Opentrons Labworks Inc. , announced today that its scientists have discovered the first case of B1.351, the South African variant of COVID-19, in a New York State resident.

At least 10 other South African variant cases have been identified around the United States.

The New York City-based PRL, which has been conducting high volume testing in the state since September 2020, began genome sequencing to track COVID-19 variants three weeks ago. Upon discovering this new variant in a New York resident, PRL notified federal, state and local public health officials.

"The Pandemic Response Lab is not only quickly, efficiently and cost effectively testing for COVID-19, our ability to track variants of concern is a critical advantage in the fight against the virus. We are proud and honored to be a part of this fight and look forward to bringing our innovations to all fifty states," said Jonathan Brennan-Badal, CEO of Opentrons.

KEY FACTS

Using Opentrons proprietary technologies, PRL produces highly accurate PCR test results and next-generation viral genome sequencing at low cost. PRL provides 99% of PCR results in 24 hours or less and costs 50% less than the national average for tests.





PRL is expanding its sequencing capacity and is on track to meet public health sequencing needs.





PRL was selected last September by New York City to lead its COVID-19 testing process. PRL also provides testing services for other clients, including hospital systems and large employers.





to lead its COVID-19 testing process. PRL also provides testing services for other clients, including hospital systems and large employers. Opentrons specializes in manufacturing innovative robotics automation solutions for health care. Its products are used in more than 2,000 labs in more than 40 countries.

Contact: Steve Posner, Steve@SevenLetter.com, 202-841-1926

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandemic-response-lab-prl-discovers-first-covid-19-variant-from-south-africa-in-new-york-state-citizen-301232121.html

SOURCE The Pandemic Response Lab