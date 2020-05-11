|
11.05.2020 15:40:00
Pandemic puts health system to the test and nurses have the framework for improvements post-COVID
TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Health-system transformation in Ontario has been put to the test ahead of schedule with the arrival of COVID-19 and the devastation it has caused. We must take the lessons-learned from this pandemic as we move forward with system transformation, if we are to meet the needs of all Ontarians.
The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is releasing a groundbreaking report to lead the way forward.
What:
CCO 3.0: Enhancing Community Care for Ontarians
.
A vision to strengthen community care inclusive of long-term care, and to anchor Ontario's health system in primary care to better meet the needs of all residents
Who:
Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO)
When:
May 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Where:
Join the media conference via video or by phone
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82523847618
Or iPhone one-tap:
Or Telephone:
Webinar ID: 825 2384 7618
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdCwKjZliH
The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit our website at RNAO.ca or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario
