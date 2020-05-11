+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
Pandemic puts health system to the test and nurses have the framework for improvements post-COVID

TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Health-system transformation in Ontario has been put to the test ahead of schedule with the arrival of COVID-19 and the devastation it has caused. We must take the lessons-learned from this pandemic as we move forward with system transformation, if we are to meet the needs of all Ontarians.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is releasing a groundbreaking report to lead the way forward.

What: 

CCO 3.0: Enhancing Community Care for Ontarians

.

A vision to strengthen community care inclusive of long-term care, and to anchor Ontario's health system in primary care to better meet the needs of all residents



Who: 

Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO)


  • Dr. Angela Cooper Braithwaite, president
  • Ms. Morgan Hoffarth, President-Elect
  • Dr. Doris Grinspun, CEO


When:            

May 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.



Where: 

Join the media conference via video or by phone




https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82523847618




Or iPhone one-tap:
Canada: +16473744685,,82523847618#  or +16475580588,,82523847618#




Or Telephone:
Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
Canada: +1 647 374 4685  or +1 647 558 0588  or +1 778 907 2071  or +1 438 809 7799  or +1 587 328 1099




Webinar ID: 825 2384 7618




International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdCwKjZliH

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit our website at RNAO.ca or follow us on Facebook  and Twitter.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

