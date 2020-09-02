02.09.2020 18:46:00

Pandemic Proof Your Workplace With CirrusLabs' PHOTONE4

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Who can help your company adjust to the "new normal" of working during a pandemic? CirrusLabs, a global digital transformation company that helps customers achieve value and drive business via the latest technological innovations.

Featured on the Inc. 5000 2020 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, CirrusLabs has effectively joined the ranks of Microsoft, Oracle, and Zappos, among others. And they have just announced a cutting-edge solution to help clients achieve their version of success.

To pandemic-proof organizations, CirrusLabs is offering PHOTONE4, a temperature detection and social distancing solution that integrates artificial technology, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things to help organizations improve safety while keeping privacy in mind. PHOTONE4 features thermal detection, personal protective equipment detection, social distancing with video detection, and social distancing alerting with IoT devices.

If the system detects a high temperature, the case is referred to human resources for monitoring. Wearable tags with blinking or beeping lights alert all parties when someone is closer than six feet; social distancing monitoring is also achieved via CCTV. Integrated with SoftwareAG's Cumulocity platform - PHOTONE4 can be integrated with any enterprise ecosystem for Governance, Risk and Compliance.

With the question, "When will we face another pandemic?" hanging in the air, PHOTONE4 is a strategic, affordable option, with packages starting at $15,000. Extremely user friendly, with PHOTONE4, users simply open the box and set up their two thermal cameras, Surface Pro notebook, Wi-Fi router, and 10 wearables for monitoring social distancing. Users may obtain a free trial to analytics and dashboard for 30 days.

"Partnering with CirrusLabs on this offering enables us to have a meaningful impact on the safe return to work," said Jason Johns, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances & Channels, Software AG. "To keep the global economy moving in the direction of recovery, it's essential that businesses are able to run efficiently. This strategic partnership provides a solution that will help keep workers safe and operations moving."

This innovative product will help companies:

  • Manage transmission and potential infections
  • Safeguard workspaces and environments
  • Facilitate better decision-making based on analytics and visualization

"The goal of PHOTONE4 is to empower and help businesses and organizations become pandemic proof for their employees and their customers," said Naeem Hussain, Chief Operating Officer, CirrusLabs, "By detecting, alerting, and reporting on body temperature, social distancing proximity, contact tracing, and PPE - staff will have real-time data to make informed decisions to protect their people, company, and community."

To learn more about PHOTONE4, click here.

Media Contact:
Bryan Cowles
Phone: 877-431-0767 ext. 393
Email: bcowles@cirruslabs.io

About CirrusLabs
CirrusLabs is a full-service digital transformation provider with offices in Georgia, Virginia, Canada, and India. We provide services designed to enable Digital Transformation. Our clients include start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

Related Images
image1.png

Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnV9LjOh7jE

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandemic-proof-your-workplace-with-cirruslabs-photone4-301123135.html

SOURCE CirrusLabs

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 328.10
3.18 %
Lonza Grp 568.40
2.82 %
Alcon 52.80
2.52 %
The Swatch Grp 196.20
2.51 %
CieFinRichemont 61.94
2.38 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.00
0.97 %
CS Group 10.00
0.93 %
ABB 23.39
0.86 %
LafargeHolcim 43.44
0.81 %
Adecco Group 47.70
0.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:27
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:51
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:00
NASDAQ 100-S&P 500 Volatility Ratio at Peak Levels
08:48
SMI beendet negativen Trend
01.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:46
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen -- Nikkei schlussendlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla auf Höhenflug
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot
Wall Street beendet den Handel im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche will Corona-Schnelltest noch im September herausbringen
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen -- Nikkei schlussendlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
An der Wall Street dominieren am Mittwoch die Bullen. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch klar nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost herrschten zur Wochenmitte uneinheitliche Tendenzen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB