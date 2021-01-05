SMI 10’721 0.2%  SPI 13’377 0.4%  Dow 30’224 -1.3%  DAX 13’727 0.1%  Euro 1.0800 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’564 0.3%  Gold 1’942 2.3%  Bitcoin 27’618 -4.8%  Dollar 0.8816 0.0%  Öl 50.6 -2.1% 
05.01.2021 03:56:00

Pandemic Migrations Could Be Key to Upcoming Georgia Senate Race: New Data From Relocation Website moveBudhha.com

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- moveBuddha.com, a moving company booking website, released new data showing 74.8% of people who moved to Georgia in the past nine months relocated from counties that voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Between March 11–Nov. 23, 2020, moveBuddha assisted 4,474 people with their move to Georgia. 74.8% of residents relocated from counties that voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Ryan Carrigan, co-founder and CEO of moveBuddha.com, said, "Thousands of Americans are leaving expensive and largely Democrat cities in search of more affordable and less crowded regions. Georgia has been a top state on the receiving end of this change, and it also seems to be affecting the state's politics."

The data also showed the top three contributing states for new Georgia residents are California (15.6%), Florida (9.7%), and New York (8%), which replaced Georgia's typical inbound migrations from Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

The full data set, including county-level data and further analysis, can be found at this link: https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/georgia-runoff-pandemic-migrations/

About moveBuddha.com: 

moveBuddha.com is one of the largest moving company booking websites in the United States. The company was founded in 2015 and is best known for its Moving Cost Calculator online quoting tool and Should I Move For Work? decision tool.

For any and all questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to Ryan Carrigan (full contact info below).

Media Contact:
Ryan Carrigan
Co-founder/CEO
320 E Clayton St, Suite 508
Athens, GA 30601
https://www.movebuddha.com
706-249-9101
pr@moveBuddha.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Full report

Moving Cost Calculator

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandemic-migrations-could-be-key-to-upcoming-georgia-senate-race-new-data-from-relocation-website-movebudhhacom-301200649.html

SOURCE moveBuddha.com

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 248.70
2.85 %
Givaudan 3’805.00
2.01 %
Geberit 564.00
1.77 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’056.50
1.59 %
ABB 25.08
1.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 411.30
-0.27 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.49 %
Novartis 83.19
-0.55 %
Alcon 58.40
-0.75 %
Swiss Re 82.40
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.01.21
Spannungsgeladener Jahreswechsel
04.01.21
SMI mit versöhnlichem Jahresausklang
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
35'000 US-Dollar zu ambitioniert: Bitcoin fällt deutlich zurück
Denkfehler an der Börse - diese fatalen Auswirkungen können sozialpsychologische Phänomene an den Aktienmärkten haben
US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
Deutsche Bank-Prognose: So geht es 2021 mit Aktien, Immobilien und Rohstoffe weiter
NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen
EMA: Entscheidung über Moderna-Impfstoff noch Montag möglich - Moderna-Aktie fester
BioNTech will mehr Corona-Impfstoff an die Europäische Union liefern - Aktie gesucht
Credit Suisse hat Aktienrückkauf 2020 abgeschlossen - CS-Aktie letztlich unverändert
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
SMI-Anleger sorgten für einen freundlichen Jahresauftakt. DAX knackte im Handelsverlauf neues Allzeithoch. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Im neuen Jahr gab es an Asiens Börsen hingegen keine einheitliche Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit