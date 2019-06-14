Panda Xiang Xiang stands as bridge of friendship between Tokyo and Dujiangyan

DUJIANGYAN, China, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation led by Lu Sheng, the party chief of Dujiangyan city, Sichuan, recently conducted friendly exchanges and tourism promotions in Tokyo.

The two cities are closely linked thanks to Xiang Xiang, who was born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in 2017, as well as her parents from the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas.

Although Xiang Xiang is going back to Dujiangyan in 2019 according to the deal between the Ueno Zoo and the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, Yuriko Koike, governor of Tokyo, hopes Xiang Xiang will stay longer in Tokyo as the Japanese people love the panda so much.

The Dujiangyan city boasts many famous landmarks, such as the Dujiangyan Water Conservancy Project, Qingcheng Mountain, and the Panda Paradise.

Some said two thousand years ago, the vast Chengdu Plain suffered from the incessant summer flooding of Minjiang River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, and was withered with drought in the winter. Li Bing, governor of Shu prefecture decided to harness the Minjiang and started construction of Dujiangyan Water Conservancy Project around 256 BC. Thanks to the project, the Chengdu plain has been spared from flood and drought, winning the name the "land of abundance."

More legends surround the Qingcheng Mountain. The mountain scenery is lush, includes small bridges over flowing streams and offers clean air. Visitors can enjoy wood pavilions and feel the mountain's natural temperament. It is said that Bai Suzhen, a white snake that transformed into a woman and practiced magic arts here. Zhang Ling, the founder of Taoism, established the religion on the mountain.

Many visitors also enjoy Qingcheng Mountain for its Qingcheng tribute tea, stewed chicken with ginkgo nut, Qingcheng pickles and Dongtian koumiss.

The China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas has established scientific relationships with 16 zoos in 14 countries, with a total of 33 giant pandas participating in the programs. These pandas have had 19 offspring, including Xiang Xiang.

"The relationship between Tokyo and Dujiangyan is getting ever closer," said government officials of Dujiangyan, adding that the city welcomes friends in Japan to visit Xiang Xiang after she goes back to Dujiangyan.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of the CPC Dujiangyan Municipal Committee