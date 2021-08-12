SMI 12’430 0.3%  SPI 15’903 0.3%  Dow 35’485 0.6%  DAX 15’891 0.4%  Euro 1.0824 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’225 0.4%  Gold 1’749 -0.1%  Bitcoin 41’355 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9225 0.1%  Öl 71.2 -0.5% 
12.08.2021 13:50:00

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Awarded Four-Star Rating From Charity Navigator For 17th Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), a leading nonprofit in the fight against pancreatic cancer, announced today that it has earned a four-star rating – the highest rating an organization can receive – from the top nonprofit evaluator, Charity Navigator, for the 17th consecutive year. According to a representative from Charity Navigator, only 21 organizations out of more than 9,000 rated, or fewer than 1% of rated organizations, have received the distinction of a four-star rating with the same consistency as PanCAN.

Charity Navigator is the world's largest independent nonprofit evaluator. Their approach to assessing nonprofits is objective and data-driven, analyzing the company's financial health as well as accountability and transparency. Organizations like PanCAN that receive a four-star rating are considered to be exceeding industry standards in these areas and typically outperform most charities in their cause. Charity Navigator's reliable, third-party assessments are free to donors of all giving levels and provide data and resources to guide their philanthropic decision-making.

"We know our generous donors trust us to be responsible with their gifts and we are committed to transparency in how we steward those funds in our work to improve outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, president and CEO of PanCAN. "I'm extremely proud to report this most recent news from Charity Navigator."

Money raised each year enables PanCAN to fund large-scale research and clinical initiatives, including PanCAN's Early Detection Initiative and PanCAN's Precision Promise adaptive clinical trial, as well as to provide other critical patient programs and services.

PanCAN speaks directly with more pancreatic cancer patients than any other organization in the world, offering patients and caregivers free, personal one-to-one support and resources, including information about clinical trials, through PanCAN Patient Services.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive. 

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world’s toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve outcomes for today’s patients and those diagnosed in the future. (PRNewsfoto/Pancreatic Cancer Action Network)

﻿

