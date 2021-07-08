SMI 12’086 1.0%  SPI 15’539 1.0%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’693 1.2%  Euro 1.0921 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’079 0.6%  Gold 1’804 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’708 0.4%  Dollar 0.9257 0.0%  Öl 73.4 -2.0% 

08.07.2021 04:00:00

Panasonic Introduces New Full-range F1.7 Telephoto Zoom Digital Interchangeable Lens for Mirrorless Cameras

NEWARK, N.J., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is proud to introduce a new telephoto zoom digital interchangeable lens, the LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 25-50mm / F1.7 ASPH. (H-X2550), which boasts a large F1.7 aperture throughout the entire 50-100mm (35mm camera equivalent) zoom range with exceptionally high optical performance clearing the stringent LEICA standards. The LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 25-50mm / F1.7 ASPH. excels at both photo shooting and video recording, satisfying professional photographers and videographers alike.

The new LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 25-50mm / F1.7 ASPH. (H-X2550) is been designed to be paired with with the LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. (H-X1025), a currently available lens which has been highly acclaimed by creators. They both feature the full-range F1.7 high-speed aperture that provides beautiful bokeh and high descriptiveness. The two lenses cover a focusing distance from wide angle to telephoto, functioning as eight fixed focal length lenses (20mm / 24mm / 28mm / 35mm / 50mm / 75mm / 85mm / 100mm, 35mm camera equivalent) providing the same or an even higher level of descriptiveness than a fixed focal length lens can offer. They have common aperture, high descriptive performance, shape and operability, enabling creators to produce their own unique image product using these two lenses with minimal workflow.

Comprising 16 elements in 11 groups, the lens system features an aspherical lens and three Extra-low Dispersion (ED) lenses that effectively suppress the axial chromatic aberration and chromatic aberration of magnification. Spherical aberration and distortion are also corrected by the aspherical lenses for stunningly high resolution. The use of aspherical lenses and the optimum design of the lens system results in a compact size and light weight while still achieving outstanding optical performance.

Compatibility with a maximum 240-fps high-speed sensor drive realizes high-speed, high-precision auto focusing. In addition to the silent operation achieved by the inner focus drive system, the stepless aperture ring and micro-step drive system in the aperture control section help the camera to smoothly catch up to brightness changes when zooming or panning. The optical design achieves exceptional barycentric stability to minimize image shifts during zooming. A focus ring is equipped for intuitive, precise focusing and linear/ non-linear setting can also be switched with this ring. The LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 25-50mm / F1.7 ASPH. also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing at entire zoom range.

The LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 25-50mm / F1.7 ASPH. boasts minimum focusing distance of 0.28m (at wide end, 0.31m at tele end) and the maximum magnification ratio of 0.42x (35mm camera equivalent) for superior macro photography. The rugged dust/splash-resistant* design for high mobility withstands use under harsh conditions even in 10 degrees below zero. Filter diameter is in 77mm.

The LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 25-50mm / F1.7 ASPH. (H-X2550) will be available at valued channel partners for $1,799.99 at the end of August.

*Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.
•Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com.  

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Lumix:
Internet  http://us.panasonic.com/news
Facebook  http://www.facebook.com/lumix 
Instagram  http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

 

Panasonic Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-introduces-new-full-range-f1-7-telephoto-zoom-digital-interchangeable-lens-for-mirrorless-cameras-301326971.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

07.07.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.07.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
07.07.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte mit Konjunktursorgen unter Druck
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
06.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (64%) auf Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DiDi-Vorgehen nur der Anfang: China kündigt neue Regeln für im Ausland gelistete Firmen an - DiDi-Aktie fällt deutlich
Top Performance ETFs im Monat Juni 2021 an der SIX
CS-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Credit Suisse mit Abgangswelle in Investmentbank konfrontiert
Roche-Aktie schlussendlich fester: WHO-Zulassung für Roche-Medikament Tocilizumab gegen Coronavirus erteilt
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose
SMI und DAX schliessen auf grünem Terrain -- US-Börsen beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Schuldenziel gestrichen: Shell plant höhere Ausschüttungen an Aktionäre - Shell-Aktie gefragt
Nächster Musk-IPO nach Tesla? Wann mit dem Börsengang von Starlink zu rechnen ist
Nordex-Aktie mit Berg- und Talfahrt: Nordex erhält ersten Teilauftrag für Grossauftrag in Australien
UBS und Baloise wollen im Immobilienbereich zusammenarbeiten - Aktien uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit