Panasonic Announces Firmware Update Programs for the LUMIX S1H, S1, S1R, S5 and BGH1 to Further Enhance the Performance and Usability of Cameras

NEWARK, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is proud to announce the release of firmware updates for the LUMIX S Series full-frame mirrorless cameras DC-S1H (Ver.2.4), DC-S1 (Ver.2.0), DC-S1R (Ver.1.8), DC-S5 (Ver.2.2) and the Micro Four Thirds box-style mirrorless camera DC-BGH1 (Ver.2.0) to further enhance their functions, performance and usability. Firmware updates are a key value-added service provided for LUMIX cameras and Panasonic will continue to improve our cameras and offer updates for our valued customers.

The firmware will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support Site: https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/download/index.html along with the following time schedule:

Model Firmware Version Release Date DC-S1H Ver.2.4 March 31, 2021 DC-S1 Ver. 2.0 April 6, 2021 DC-S1R Ver.1.8 April 6, 2021 DC-S5 Ver.2.2 April 6, 2021 DC-BGH1 LUMIX Tether for Multicam Ver.2.0 Ver.1.1 March 24, 2021

1. LUMIX S1H Firmware Version 2.4 to be released on March 31, 2021

A video-centric flagship camera of the S Series, the LUMIX S1H has been evolved with several firmware updates in the past. Now, In addition to Apple ProRes RAW recording, the S1H complies with 5.9K RAW video data output and recording as Blackmagic RAW on Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR. This is an industry-first for a full-frame mirrorless camera*. By providing two alternatives for RAW workflow, the S1H corresponds more to the wide-ranging creative needs. This firmware will be available at no cost to the user.

* As of March 18, 2021.

RAW video data output over HDMI to Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR

[ 5.9K ] / [ 4K ] /[Anamorphic (4:3) 3.5K ] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI to Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR, to be recorded as Blackmagic RAW.

Area Resolution Frame Rate Aspect HDMI Output Full-frame 5.9K (5888x3312) 29.97p/25p/23.98p 16:9 12-bit Super 35mm 4K (4128x2176) 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/23.98p 17:9 12-bit Super 35mm Anamorphic 3.5K (3536X2656) 50p/29.97p/25p/23.98p 4:3 12-bit

V-Log or V709 is selectable on Live View monitor during RAW output.



Shooting assist functions including WFM (Wave Form Monitor), Vector Scope, Luminance Spot Meter, Zebra Pattern can be used during RAW output.

*All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

* Selectable recording mode depends on the firmware version of Video Assist 12G HDR.

* DaVinci Resolve or DaVinci Resolve Studio is required to play back the Blackmagic RAW data. DaVinci Resolve Studio is required to edit the Blackmagic RAW data.

Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in [Vertical Position Info (Video)] menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback.

[Power Save Mode] can be selectable while the camera is powered with an AC adaptor (DMW-AC10, sold separately).

2. LUMIX S1 Firmware Version 2.0 to be released on April 6, 2021

Features and functions available with the Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU2 include*:

*Users who already have DMW-SFU2 do not need to purchase extra DMW-SFU2.

There is no need of upgrading the camera with DMW-SFU2 if upgrading with DMW-SFU2 was once done before.

6K (5952x3968) / 5.9K (5888x3312) / 5.4K (5376x3584) video recording mode in MOV format *1

(5952x3968) / (5888x3312) / (5376x3584) video recording mode in MOV format 6K24p, 4:2:0 10bit LongGOP, 200Mbps, LPCM *1



5.9K30p/25p/24p, 4:2:0 10bit LongGOP, 200Mbps, LPCM *1



5.4K30p/25p, 4:2:0 10bit LongGOP, 200Mbps, LPCM *1

C4K(4096x2160) video recording mode in MOV format

C4K60p/50p, 4:2:0 10bit LongGOP, 200Mbps, LPCM *2



C4K60p/50p, 4:2:0 8bit LongGOP, 150Mbps, LPCM *2



C4K30p/25p/24p, 4:2:2 10bit LongGOP, 150Mbps, LPCM

4K (3840x2160) 10-bit video recording mode in MOV format

(3840x2160) 10-bit video recording mode in MOV format 4K60p/50p, 4:2:0 10bit LongGOP, 200Mbps, LPCM *2

Anamorphic(3328x2496) video recording mode in MOV format

4K -A50p, 4:2:0 10bit LongGOP, 200Mbps, LPCM *2

-A50p, 4:2:0 10bit LongGOP, 200Mbps, LPCM

4K -A50p, 4:2:0 8bit LongGOP, 150Mbps, LPCM *2

-A50p, 4:2:0 8bit LongGOP, 150Mbps, LPCM

4K -A30p/25p/24p, 4:2:2 10bit LongGOP, 150Mbps, LPCM

*1 Maximum continuous recording time is 15 minutes.

*2 Maximum continuous recording time is 29 minutes 59 seconds.

RAW video data output over HDMI function

[ 5.9K ] / [ 4K ] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.5K ] 12-bit RAW video data output can be output over HDMI.

] / [ ] / [Anamorphic (4:3) ] 12-bit RAW video data output can be output over HDMI. The Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on Atomos NINJA V.

Area Resolution Frame Rate Aspect HDMI Output Full-frame 5.9K (5888x3312) 29.97p/25p/23.98p 16:9 12-bit APS-C 4K (4128x2176) 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/23.98p 17:9 12-bit APS-C Anamorphic 3.5K (3536X2656) 50p/29.97p/25p/23.98p 4:3 12-bit

*All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

*Software that supports Apple ProRes RAW is required to edit RAW video recorded with NINJA V.

*Apply the LUT (Look up table) available on the following customer supports site to make the same color grading as V-Log/V-Gamut

https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/download/lut/s1h_raw_lut/

[Time Code] function

Features and functions available without the Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU2 include:

[Dual Native ISO Setting] function has been added.

Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in [Vertical Position Info (Video)] menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback.

[Power Save Mode] can be selectable while the camera is powered with an AC adaptor (DMW-AC10, sold separately).

3. LUMIX S1R Firmware Version 1.8 and LUMIX S5 Firmware Version 2.2 to be released on April 6, 2021

Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in [Vertical Position Info (Video)] menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback.

[Power Save Mode] can be selectable while the camera is powered with an AC adaptor (DMW-AC10, sold separately).

4. LUMIX BGH1 Firmware Version 2.0 to be released on March 24, 2021

The BGH1 is the LUMIX's first box-style camera exclusively designed and developed for professional use. To support a growing need of live streaming, the BGH1 will provide an IP streaming function that enables distant, high-quality image transmission to the social streaming platform online with PC connection over wired LAN. Notably, the LUMIX BGH1 is a unique camera that can stream 4K 60p (50p) video in H.265. The H.265 realizes half the bitrate while keeping the image quality the same as H.264, which means it can provide 2x higher image quality at the same bitrate as H.264. Streaming in ultra-high definition 4K at low bitrate is possible even in the cases where the bandwidth is not broad enough.

IP streaming with PC (RTP/RTSP protocol)

4K /60p (3840x2160) H.265 : 50M , 25Mbps H.264 : 50M , 25Mbps

/60p (3840x2160) H.265 : , 25Mbps H.264 : , 25Mbps

4K /30p (3840x2160) H.265 : 25M , 12.5Mbps H.264 : 25M , 12.5Mbps

/30p (3840x2160) H.265 : , 12.5Mbps H.264 : , 12.5Mbps

FHD/60p (1920x1080) H.265 : 20M , 16Mbps H.264 : 16M , 8Mbps

, 16Mbps H.264 : , 8Mbps

FHD/30p (1920x1080) H.265 : 12M , 6Mbps H.264 : 6M , 3Mbps

RAW video data output over HDMI function

The Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on Atomos NINJA V.

Area Resolution Frame Rate Aspect HDMI Output Micro Four Thirds 4K (4096x2160) 23.98p/25.00p/29.97p/50p/59.94p 17:9 12-bit Micro Four Thirds Anamorphic 3.7K (3680X2760) 23.98p/25.00p/29.97p/50p/59.94p 4:3 12-bit

V-Log or Rec.709 is selectable on Live View monitor during RAW output.

Shooting assist functions including Luminance Spot Meter, Zebra Pattern can be used during RAW output.

A lookup table (LUT) exclusively designed for RAW video recorded on NINJA V is available on the following customer support website to make the same color grading as V-Log/V-Gamut. It is easy to match colors between the footages recorded with Panasonic Varicam, EVA1 and GH5 series cameras to combine them. https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/download/lut/s1h_raw_lut/index.html

* Software that supports Apple ProRes RAW is required to edit RAW video recorded with NINJA V.

** All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

Genlocking status display

Synchronization status can be shown on the external monitor connected with HDMI or SDI when the camera is under Genlock synchronization.

SD Memory Card formatting via PC connection

It is possible to format the SD Memory Card from the camera menu on the live view display of LUMIX Tether while the camera is connected with the PC.

Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in [Vertical Position Info (Video)] menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback.

5. LUMIX Tether for Multicam Ver.1.1 to be released on March 24, 2021

Settings and controls over the BGH1 during IP streaming are available.

Rec.Quality options corresponding to RAW video data output will be displayed when [Menu]>[Video]>[Image Format]>[HDMI RAW Data Output] is turned ON.

It is possible to start/stop recording on the external device with the BGH1 during HDMI/SDI output.

When [HDMI Recording Control] and/or [SDI Recording Control] is/are ON, Rec button is available even if the SD Card is not inserted. The connection method, either HDMI or SDI, is also displayed.

* For settings and controls over the BGH1 via PC during IP streaming, LUMIX Tether for Multicam PC software should also be updated to Ver.1.1 or higher.

LUMIX Tether for Multicam Download Program

( https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/soft/download/d_lumixtether_multicam.html )

Apple and ProRes are trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

and/or other countries. 'Blackmagic Design', 'Blackmagic RAW' and 'DaVinci Resolve' are registered trademarks of Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

Ninja V / ATOMOS are registered trademarks of ATOMOS Limited.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

###

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Lumix:

Internet http://us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/lumix

Instagram http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-announces-firmware-update-programs-for-the-lumix-s1h-s1-s1r-s5-and-bgh1-to-further-enhance-the-performance-and-usability-of-cameras-301249689.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America