Panasonic and Drop Collaborate to Bring Kitchen Success

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced that they are collaborating with Drop, the leading smart kitchen platform, to simplify the lives of home cooks using their appliances. With customized navigation, users will have access to advanced features like resizing recipes or offering substitutions for missing ingredients.

"Meal preparation can be a daily challenge," said Fumi Usuki, IoT Business Development Senior Manager at Panasonic. "This collaboration offers an articulated solution, providing adjustable step by step instruction and an additional value proposition to consumers using our appliances."

The first step in this relationship is a number of microwave ovens utilizing Drop's guided cooking recipe format. The Panasonic microwave ovens offer uniquely superior heating elements that, when used alongside the Drop Recipes app, enrich the consumer's dining experience and results in better food.

"We're excited to work with a company like Panasonic and find its focus on food and thoughtful design inspiring," said Ben Harris, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Drop. "We share a vision for a unified experience in the smart kitchen, and this collaboration is the first step in showing how that can happen for the consumer."

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution.

About Drop

Drop is the leading smart kitchen platform specializing in recipe and kitchen appliance technology to connect the whole cooking journey. Over 100 different appliance models from brands like Instant Brands, Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Kenwood, LG Electronics and Thermomix can now be controlled from the Drop Kitchen OS platform and the Drop Recipes app at the center of it all. With offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain, a love for great food is at its core. Each recipe and appliance partner added to the platform makes for an even stronger Kitchen OS, inspiring home cooks to make food more. To learn more visit https://kitchenos.com

