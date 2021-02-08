Pan-Asia Tech Media TechNode Global Raises US$1M from Kairous Capital, Nutty Capital Venture, and SPH Ventures

TechNode Global, Pan - Asia tech media, announces its seed investment of US$1M

The funding round was led by Kairous Capital with the participation of Nutty Capital and SPH Ventures

Fresh capital will help fuel TechNode Global's growing footprint in the Asia Pacific

TechNode Global intends to build its Pan - Asia technology ecosystem with media, events, corporate innovation services, and cross-border businesses

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechNode Global, a Pan-Asia technology media startup, has raised a seed round of funding led by Kairous Capital (Hong Kong) with participation from Nutty Capital Venture (Hong Kong), and SPH Ventures (Singapore).

The investment will accelerate TechNode Global's efforts in building Pan-Asia's leading tech media platform. The company plans to cover more technology stories, deliver high-quality events, and build comprehensive cross-border business across the region. The funding will also drive the company's further international expansion.

Launched in early 2019 by Dr. Gang Lu, also the Founder and CEO of China's leading bilingual tech media TechNode, TechNode Global is more than a media company. It is building a technology community platform, offering insightful news, providing fundraising and deal flow support, organizing regional events, and facilitating corporate-startup partnerships. The tech media startup has experienced significant growth since its launch and counts corporations iFLYTEK, Huawei, Alibaba Cloud, and NTUC Income among its clients.

The deepening cross-border commercial ties between China and the rest of Asia, especially with Southeast Asia, present a huge market opportunity as Chinese tech behemoths step up their expansion and investments in the region.By spinning off from TechNode, TechNode Global can focus its industry and regional expertise into better serving the significant Asia Pacific Market.

Dr. Gang Lu, Founder & CEO, said, "Despite 2020 being a challenging year, TechNode Global is proud to have experienced a year of remarkable growth and many firsts. Having the privilege to work with regional corporate clients is a testament to our mission to be the source of insights and network for tech and innovation. Asia is the next promising technology innovation center and market. With the enormous experience and resources TechNode has in China, I believe we are at the right place, at the right time to carry out our purpose."

"Being a regional VC investing across China and Southeast Asia, we envisage tremendous integration and collaboration opportunities in the technology and business space within the region. TechNode Global being connected with the Asia Pacific technology ecosystem coupled with the recently signed RCEP, we are positive that they will be a key player as a regional innovation enabler in years to come," said Joseph Lee, Managing Partner at Kairous Capital, a regional venture capital specialising in cross-border investments between China and South East Asia.

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Despite the serious impact from COVID, we do see a big innovation opportunity trending into a number of new technology frontiers. We believe it's perfect timing for TechNode to expand into new markets under the strong leadership of Dr. Lu, to reshape the new rhythm in the fast-growing Southeast Asia tech playground," said Gilbert Lam, Executive Director at Nutty Capital.

TechNode Global has been privileged to partner with regional government agencies, notable community builders, and corporations such as National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF), Enterprise Singapore, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Sunway Group, True Digital Park, etc., in hosting its flagship event ORIGIN Conference and other community initiatives. With the recognition and support from key tech communities across the regions, TechNode Global will be working closely with them to localize its services and be engaged with local tech ecosystems.

The company currently has an office in Singapore, with plans to set up an office in Malaysia soon.

About TechNode Global:

TechNode Global is a Pan-Asia tech platform offering premium tech news, industry insights, events, and tailor-made marketing solutions for startups, VCs, corporates and other industry pioneers. With a vast network in global innovation and entrepreneurship, TechNode Global facilitates cross-border partnerships and businesses.

Visit TechNode Global's website at https://technode.global

About Kairous Capital:

Kairous Capital, a regional venture capital specialising in cross-border investments between Greater China and Southeast Asia with a focus on investing in disruptive technologies across both regions. Kairous Capital specializes in bridging the technology gap between Greater China and SoutheastAsia, providing a complete cross-border solution to its investments.

Visit Kairous Capital's website at https://www.kairous.com/

About SPH Ventures:

SPH Ventures is the corporate venture capital fund of Singapore Press Holdings Ltd ("SPH"), Asia's leading media organisation listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. The fund size totals S$100 Million. It has a global mandate to invest in early-stage innovative companies in the areas of Digital Media (including advertising technology and content aggregation/ distribution/ consumption) and Consumer Internet (including e-commerce, marketplaces, social media, education technology, financial technology, etc).

Visit SPH Ventures' website at https://www.sphventures.com.sg

About Nutty Capital:

Nutty Capital, where daring nuts meet to revolutionize and put a dent in the universe. Nutty Capital shares early stage venture resources with entrepreneurs across Greater China and Southeast Asia region in a selected range of areas, including internet, technology, health care, and consumer.

